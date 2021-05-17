Apple teases imminent launch of major Music ‘change’ as lossless rumors mount

After a rumor on Friday claimed Apple would be releasing a new high-fidelity tier for Apple Music, a teaser in the app basically confirms it. In the Browse tab, which normally shows new and trending songs and playlists, Apple has posted a simple teaser telling subscribers to “Get ready—Music is about to change forever.” The Apple Music app teaser is accompanied by a video of a spinning Apple Music logo but curiously doesn’t include any audio.

Apple

A series of rumors on Friday pointed to a Tuesday release for the new Apple Music+ service, which will reportedly arrive alongside 3rd-generation AirPods. The service will presumably allow users to stream at a bitrate higher than the current 256Kbps. Apple wouldn’t be the first to offer high-fidelity streaming. Tidal and other services already offer lossless streaming at a higher price, while Spotify has announced a new HiFi tier at a higher price. Apple Music+ will reportedly cost the same $10/month as the current plan.

App designer Stijn de Vries spotted a air of Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless logos in the code for the Apple Music website:

Hmm look at what I found in the Apple Music website…. pic.twitter.com/Lb4HbQ6Nww — Stijn de Vries (@StijnDV) May 17, 2021

The launch of Apple Music+ would be a surprise during the same week that the new 24-inch iMac and iPad Pro are beginning to ship. It’s also just three weeks until the WWDC keynote, usually a very quiet time for Apple releases.