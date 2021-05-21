Deal

Save $50 on the best M1 iMac configuration right now

Costco is selling the M1 iMac for $1,450 in green or blue.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
The new iMac has begun shipping and we’ve already found a great deal on our favorite model. Costco is selling the 8-core GPU model in either blue or green for $1,450, a savings of $50 off the MSRP. Shipping is free and you don’t have to be a member to buy one. It goes without saying that this is the best price we’ve seen so far.

The 8-core iMac comes with the M1 processor, a 24-inch 4K display, and 256GB of storage, as well as the Touch ID keyboard, Ethernet power adapter, and four USB ports (two Thunderbolt and two USB-C). It’s only available in blue and green, so if you want purple or orange, you’ll have to pay full price elsewhere.

But if you want the best iMac at the best price, this is the one to buy. Costco says orders will being shipping the week of May 31.

24-inch iMac (2021)
MSRP: $1,299 | $1,499 | $1,699
Best Prices Today: $1,258.99 at Amazon | US$1299 at Apple | US$1450 at Costco

