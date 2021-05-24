Hands-on with the 24-inch iMac: Simply gorgeous, inside and out (of the box)

Our new iMac has arrived, and while we still have a ton of testing ahead of us, we wanted to share some images with you that we took before we even turned it on. It’s that pretty. Note the stellar packaging, including a color-matched handle on the box, and the cool throwback “hello” printed on the front. If it’s even half as nice to use as it is to look at, we might have found out favorite Mac of all time.
Roman Loyola/IDG
Roman Loyola/IDG
Roman Loyola/IDG
Roman Loyola/IDG
Roman Loyola/IDG
Roman Loyola/IDG
Roman Loyola/IDG
24-inch iMac (2021)
Roman Loyola/IDG
Roman Loyola/IDG
Roman Loyola/IDG
Roman Loyola/IDG
Roman Loyola/IDG
Roman Loyola/IDG
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.