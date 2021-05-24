Home / Mac
Feature

Hands-on with the 24-inch iMac: Simply gorgeous, inside and out (of the box)

The new iMac is a stunner, even when it's still in its packaging.
Roman Loyola
By Roman Loyola
Senior Editor Macworld
iMac unboxing
Roman Loyola/IDG

Our new iMac has arrived, and while we still have a ton of testing ahead of us, we wanted to share some images with you that we took before we even turned it on. It’s that pretty. Note the stellar packaging, including a color-matched handle on the box, and the cool throwback “hello” printed on the front. If it’s even half as nice to use as it is to look at, we might have found out favorite Mac of all time.

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

24-inch iMac (2021)

24-inch iMac (2021)
MSRP: $1,299 | $1,499 | $1,699
Best Prices Today: $1,258.99 at Amazon | US$1299 at Apple | US$1450 at Costco
iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.