Hands-on with the 24-inch iMac: Simply gorgeous, inside and out (of the box)

Our new iMac has arrived, and while we still have a ton of testing ahead of us, we wanted to share some images with you that we took before we even turned it on. It’s that pretty. Note the stellar packaging, including a color-matched handle on the box, and the cool throwback “hello” printed on the front. If it’s even half as nice to use as it is to look at, we might have found out favorite Mac of all time.

Roman Loyola/IDG

24-inch iMac (2021) MSRP: $1,299 | $1,499 | $1,699 Best Prices Today:

