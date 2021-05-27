Macworld Podcast: Close looks at the new Apple TV 4K and 24-inch iMac

The new Apple TV 4K and 24-inch iMac have arrived in the Macworld offices. We talk about our impressions about the new products, what we like and not like, in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 744 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
- Apple TV 4K review: A slightly better box with a greatly improved remote
- Hands-on with the 24-inch iMac: Simply gorgeous, inside and out (of the box)
- Got a new 24-inch iMac? Do these 5 things first
- 24-inch M1 iMac: Spend a little extra to get a lot more
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.