Get a pair of refurb AirPods Pro right now for nearly $100 off

If you don’t want to wait another year to get a pair of AirPods Pro into your ears and you also don’t want to pay full price for an aging pair of earbuds, today’s deal has you covered: Amazon’s Woot is selling a certified refurbished pair of AirPods Pro for $155, good for $95 off the regular price and the lowest we’ve tracked.

Since these AirPods Pro are refurbished, they may have “minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm’s length.” Additionally, Woot says they have passed a full diagnostic test to ensure like-new functionality with batteries that function at a minimum of 85 percent capacity. They are covered by a 90-day Woot warranty.

Apple is rumored to be working on a new model of AirPods Pro with new fitness features, but that reportedly won’t arrive until 2022, so this is a great way to ride out the wait. We loved the AirPods Pro in our 4.5-star review, calling them “the most effortless and delightful” earbuds you can buy. Additionally, these AirPods Pro will be able to listen to Spatial Audio tracks with Apple Music when it launches later this month. So go grab them before they disappear.