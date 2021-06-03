Macworld Podcast: What to expect at WWDC21

Apple’s developers conference kicks off on Monday. What can we expec tto see—and hope to see—from Apple? We talk about that and more in this episode of the Macworld podcast.
This is episode 745 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Get info
- How to watch the WWDC keynote on June 7
- MacBook Pro rumors
- A dozen ways Apple could make me a very happy Mac user at WWDC
- macOS 12: Everything we know (and want)
- iOS 15 rumors
- watchOS 8: 5 features we expect, want, and hope to see
Listen to episode 745
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.