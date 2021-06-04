Home / Mac
Deal

Get an M1 Mac mini and a 24-inch curved display for less than $750 today

Make your own bundle and save $130.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
Roman Loyola/IDG

We know you want a new 24-inch iMac, but smart Mac users know the M1 Mac mini is a much better buy, even if you don’t have a spare display. And today you can make your own bundle and save a bundle. Amazon is selling the M1 Mac mini with 256GB of storage for $599 when a coupon is automatically applied at checkout, while Newegg has an excellent 24-inch 1080p Samsung display for $130. That’s a combined savings of $140 for a truly excellent package.

Granted, you’re not getting a 4.5K display, but it does have a 144Hz refresh rate and a “deeply rounded 1800R curved screen” that will immerse you in your Big Sur desktop. And of course, the Mac mini is essentially the same machine as the 24-inch iMac without the display. It has an 8-core M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage along with a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. And since it’s so small, you’ll be able to put it and the display wherever you want.

So unless you really want a purple computer, go grab these two deals and keep some money in your pocket.

Mac mini (M1, 2020)

Mac mini (M1, 2020)
MSRP: $699, $899
Best Prices Today: US$699 at Apple | $869.99 at Amazon

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.