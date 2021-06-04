Get an M1 Mac mini and a 24-inch curved display for less than $750 today

We know you want a new 24-inch iMac, but smart Mac users know the M1 Mac mini is a much better buy, even if you don’t have a spare display. And today you can make your own bundle and save a bundle. Amazon is selling the M1 Mac mini with 256GB of storage for $599 when a coupon is automatically applied at checkout, while Newegg has an excellent 24-inch 1080p Samsung display for $130. That’s a combined savings of $140 for a truly excellent package.

Granted, you’re not getting a 4.5K display, but it does have a 144Hz refresh rate and a “deeply rounded 1800R curved screen” that will immerse you in your Big Sur desktop. And of course, the Mac mini is essentially the same machine as the 24-inch iMac without the display. It has an 8-core M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage along with a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. And since it’s so small, you’ll be able to put it and the display wherever you want.

So unless you really want a purple computer, go grab these two deals and keep some money in your pocket.