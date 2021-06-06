Apple Music to launch Spatial Audio radio station following WWDC keynote

While all eyes (and ears) will be on the WWDC keynote stream to see what’s new for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, music fans will also have something to enjoy tomorrow.

As spotted by Twitter user @kuromikenny, Apple posted a teaser video on Apple Music to announce that it will be hosting a “special event” Monday at noon PT to introduce a new Spatial Audio streaming radio station on Apple Music. The video has since been removed.

Apple previously announced that Spatial Audio tracks would be available in June alongside Lossless and High-Res Lossless tracks. Spatial Audio is able to be enjoyed using AirPods headphones and HomePod speakers.

Apple’s WWDC keynote kicks off at 10am PT, so this video announcement should start right when the major announcements are finished.