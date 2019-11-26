Deal

Best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness band deals 2019: Fitbit, Samsung, Garmin, and more

Get fit on the cheap.

Since everyone’s top new year’s resolution is to lose weight and get fit, there’s no better time to buy a new fitness tracker or smartwatch than Black Friday. And we’ve got a bunch of great ones for you, including deals on Fitbits, Samsung Galaxy Watches, Fossil smartwatches and more. And there will be more to come—as we find new deals we’ll be updating this post through the Black Friday weekend, but here are the best ones we know about so far.

Fitbit Versa 2, Ionic, Inspire and Ace 2

Fitbit’s in a bit of flux with its pending acquistion by Google, but it’s current lineup of trackers and smartwatches is very strong, especially at these discounts:

Amazon

Versa 2: $150 ($50 off)

Versa 2 SE: $180 ($50 off)

Ionic: $200 ($50 off)

Inspire: $50 ($20 off)

Ace 2: $50 ($20 off)

fitbit versa 2 face Ben Patterson/IDG

The same deals are offered at Best Buy and Target, with both retailers also offering deals on the original Versa:

Versa: $120 ($50 off) Target, Best Buy

Versa SE: $120 ($80 off) Target, Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Even without WearOS, Samsung’s watches work well with Android phones and iPhones, and have some great, unique features you won’t find anywhere else, including a touch-sensitive bezel on the Galaxy Watch Active2 and multi-day battery life:

Amazon

Galaxy Watch (42mm): $250 ($80 off)

Galaxy Watch Active2 (40mm): $230 ($50 off)

Galaxy Watch Active2 (44mm): $250 ($50 off)

Like the Fitbit deals, these prices are also available at Best Buy and Target.

Mobvoi WearOS watches

mobvoi ticwatch e2 main Christopher Hebert/IDG

Mobvoi isn’t exactly a household name, but if you’re looking for a WearOS watch, they’re among the best you can buy:

TicWatch Pro: $187.49 ($62.50 off)

TicWatch E2: $120 ($40 off)

TicWatch S2: $135 ($45 off)

Fossil smartwatches

Fossil makes a lot of smartwatches for all different prices, so it can be hard to pick out which ones are deals—especially when the entire line is 30 percent off. Here are a few that caught our eye at Amazon:

Fossil Sport Men's: $165 ($110 off)

Fossil Sport Women's: $165 ($110 off)

Fossil Explorist HR (Gen 4): $165 ($110 off)

Garmin running trackers

If you’re serious about running, Garmin offers a killer combination of smarts and sensors for your workout, and these prices are among the best we've seen for these models:

Garmin Instinct: $200 ($100 off)

Garmin Vivoactive 3: $150 ($100 off)

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld.

  
