Apple isn’t dropping support for barely any old hardware this year

Apple might not guarantee OS updates when you buy a new Mac or iPhone, but it leads the industry when it comes to supporting older hardware with new software. And this year, it’s not removing any of the devices it currently supports, meaning the six-year-old iPhone 6s will get iOS 15 and the seven-year-old iPad Air 2 will get iPadOS 15.

The only OS that is losing support for the newest version is macOS, which drops a few 2014 MacBook Air and iMac models and the 2015 MacBook from compatibility. But it’s still an impressive level of support for a company with a massive installed base. Here’s the full list of supported devices for each of Apple’s operating systems:

iOS

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS 15

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

watchOS 8

Apple Watch Series 3 and later

Apple Watch SE

macOS Monterey

MacBook (2016 and later)

MacBook Air (Early 2015 and later)

MacBook Pro (Early 2015 and later)

Mac mini (Late 2014 and later)

iMac (Late 2015 and later)

iMac (2017 and later) and iMac Pro

Mac Pro (Late 2013 and later)

Update 8:25am ET: The 2015 MacBook is not supported by MacOS Monterey.