Amazon’s awesome Black Friday 10-2-inch iPad deal is somehow even awesomer today

If you bought a new iPad during yesterday’s Black Friday sale, you surely got a great deal. Amazon was selling it for $250 instead of its usual $329, which was the lowest we’d ever seen. But today it’s even lower: Now Amazon has cut the price by a full 30 percent to $230Remove non-product link, nearly $100 off the list price and a new crazy low price. Target is also selling it for the same price.Remove non-product link

We don’t need to tell you why the 10.2-inch iPad is the best tablet for pretty much anyone, but we will anyway. It's got an excellent display, Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil support, and an A10 Fusion chip. Granted, it doesn’t have the speed, design, and next-gen Face ID authentication of the iPad Pro, but it also costs hundreds of dollars less.

And despite lesser specs, it’s just as great of an iPad as the $799 iPad Pro. You’ll get everything iOS 13 has to offer, as well as years of updates and tons of productivity. And if the base storage of 32GB is a little low, you can get the same $100 discount on the 128GB version during this sale, which brings it to the same $329 price that the 32GB usually sells for. But at this price, even if you never use it for a lick of work, it’s still worth it. We don't know how long this price will last, so you probably don't want to sleep on this deal.

