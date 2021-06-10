Macworld Podcast: Highlights of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and more

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is underway and Monday’s keynote revealed a lot of new stuff. In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about the highlights and lowlights of the keynote and the upcoming operating systems. Stay tuned.
This is episode 746 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
For more information about Apple’s operating systems, read the articles below,
- iOS 15 FAQ: New features, release date, compatibility, and how to get the beta
- The 12 best iOS 15 features Apple didn’t mention during the keynote
- iPadOS 15: Better multitasking, the best of iOS 14 on the tablet
- How to get the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta
- watchOS 8: Small changes add up to big Apple Watch improvements
- macOS Monterey FAQ: New features, compatibility release date, and how to get the beta
- iOS transplants muddy macOS Monterey’s identity
- Apple continues its privacy crusade in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey
- Apple’s fancy FaceTime features might be too late to matter
- Apple is finally taking Siri offline
- WWDC 2021: How to watch the keynote
