Macworld Podcast: Highlights of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and more

Macworld Podcast episode 746.
By Macworld Staff
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is underway and Monday’s keynote revealed a lot of new stuff. In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about the highlights and lowlights of the keynote and the upcoming operating systems. Stay tuned. 

This is episode 746 with Jason CrossMichael Simon, and Roman Loyola

For more information about Apple’s operating systems, read the articles below, 

