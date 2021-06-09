Home / Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 6 is up to $100 off today

Amazon has slashed prices on many models.
A new Apple Watch Series 6 is a great way to make sure you’re all set to download watchOS 8 when it arrives in the fall, and today’s a great day to grab one. Amazon is selling several Series 6 models with GPS and LTE for up to $100 off in a wide-ranging sale. Here are our top picks:

40mm Blue Aluminum Cellular: $399 ($100 off)

40mm Red Aluminum GPS: $329 ($70 off)

44mm Red Aluminum Cellular: $445 ($84 off)

44mm Red Aluminum GPS: $359 ($70 off)

44mm Space Gray Aluminum Cellular: $459 ($70 off)

The Apple Watch Series 6 is jam-packed with features and sensors, including a blood-oxygen sensor, always-on altimeter, and ECG built into the Digital Crown. In our 4.5-star review, we called it “the undisputed leader of the pack,” and praised its features and design. And at these prices, we love it even more.

