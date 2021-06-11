Older Apple devices won’t get these iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey features

If you look at the compatibility lists for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, they’re going to look very similar to last year. Except for a handful of MacBooks and iMacs, every device that got an update last year will get one this year, which is great news if you have an older Apple device.

But depending on just how old your device is, you might not get all the features Apple is releasing this fall. Here’s how it all breaks down.

iOS 15

iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max: You get all features.

iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max: All features except 5G-specific ones.

iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X: You won’t get FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait mode, detailed city experiences, car keys and home keys, Siri offline support and on-device processing, zoom in QuickTake video, and on-device and continuous dictation.

iPhone 7, 7 Plus: All features except FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait mode, detailed new city experiences, car keys and home keys, Siri offline support and on-device processing, zoom in QuickTake video, on-device and continuous dictation, and Walking Steadiness.

iPhone 6S, 6S Plus: All features except FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait mode, detailed new city experiences, car keys and home keys, Siri offline support and on-device processing, zoom in QuickTake video, on-device and continuous dictation, Walking Steadiness, and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

iPadOS 15

12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th gen), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd gen): You get all features.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th gen and later), 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd gen and later), iPad mini (5th gen), iPad Air (3rd gen and later), iPad (8th gen): All features except 5G specific ones.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen), 11-inch iPad Pro (1st gen), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air (3rd gen and later), iPad (6th gen and later), iPad mini 4: All features except FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait mode, Siri offline support and on-device processing, and on-device and continuous dictation.

iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, iPad (5th generation): All features except FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait mode, Siri offline support and on-device processing, on-device and continuous dictation, and Universal Control.

macOS Monterey

MacBook Air (M1), 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1), Mac mini (m1), 24-inch iMac: All features.

MacBook Pro (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), iMac (2108), iMac Pro, Mac mini (2020), Mac Pro (2019): All features except interactive globe, detailed city experiences, Live Text in photos, Neural text-to-speech voice, and keyboard dictation.

MacBook Pro (2017), MacBook Air (2017), Mac mini (2014, 2018), Mac Pro (2018): All features except interactive globe, detailed city experiences, Live Text in photos, Neural text-to-speech voice, and AirPlay to Mac.

MacBook (2016), MacBook Air (2015): All features except interactive globe, detailed city experiences, Live Text in photos, Neural text-to-speech voice, AirPlay to Mac, and Low Power Mode.

Macs with 8GB of RAM: All features (depending on model) except Object Capture.

AirPods

AirPods (2nd gen), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max: All features.

AirPods (1st gen): All features except Announce Notifications.