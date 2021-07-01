Here’s why your iPhone is missing some iOS 15 Public Beta features

If you’ve been waiting for the iOS 15 Public Beta to arrive, the big day has arrived, even earlier than Apple said (by a day, but still). By now you’ve installed the profile on your iPhone and explored the new Safari and FaceTime features. But some of the features you’re looking for might not be there.

There are two reasons for that. Since this is only the first Public Beta, some of the features aren’t ready to be tested yet. But even when they are, they might be landing on your iPhone, depending on how old it is. The compatibility list for iOS 15 is the same as iOS 14, which is great news if you’re clinging to an iPhone 6s, but Apple isn’t delivering all features to all phones. Here’s what your device will (and won’t) get.

iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max: You get all features.

iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE (2nd gen): All features except 5G-specific ones.

iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X: You won’t get FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait mode, Live Text in photos, detailed city experiences, car keys and home keys, Siri offline support and on-device processing, zoom in QuickTake video, and on-device and continuous dictation.

iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPod touch (7th gen): All features except FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait mode, Live Text in photos, detailed new city experiences, car keys and home keys, Siri offline support and on-device processing, zoom in QuickTake video, on-device and continuous dictation, and Walking Steadiness.

iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, SE (1st gen): All features except FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait mode, Live Text in photos, detailed new city experiences, car keys and home keys, Siri offline support and on-device processing, zoom in QuickTake video, on-device and continuous dictation, Walking Steadiness, and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

AirPods

AirPods (2nd gen), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max: All features.

AirPods (1st gen): All features except Announce Notifications.

iPadOS 15

The same goes for iPadOS. If you don’t have an iPad released in the past two years, some features won’t be available on your tablet:

12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th gen), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd gen): You get all features.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th gen and later), 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd gen and later), iPad mini (5th gen), iPad Air (3rd gen and later), iPad (8th gen): All features except 5G specific ones.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen), 11-inch iPad Pro (1st gen), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air (3rd gen and later), iPad (6th gen and later), iPad mini 4: All features except FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait mode, Live Text in photos, Siri offline support and on-device processing, and on-device and continuous dictation.

iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, iPad (5th generation): All features except FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait mode, Live Text in photos, Siri offline support and on-device processing, on-device and continuous dictation, and Universal Control.

macOS Monterey

If you have an M1 Mac you’re in great shape, but any older Intel machines will miss out on some of the new features and settings

MacBook Air (M1), 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1), Mac mini (m1), 24-inch iMac: All features.

MacBook Pro (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), iMac (2108), iMac Pro, Mac mini (2020), Mac Pro (2019): All features except interactive globe, detailed city experiences, Live Text in photos, Neural text-to-speech voice, and keyboard dictation.

MacBook Pro (2017), MacBook Air (2017), Mac mini (2014, 2018), Mac Pro (2018): All features except interactive globe, detailed city experiences, Live Text in photos, Neural text-to-speech voice, and AirPlay to Mac.

MacBook (2016), MacBook Air (2015): All features except interactive globe, detailed city experiences, Live Text in photos, Neural text-to-speech voice, AirPlay to Mac, and Low Power Mode.

Macs with 8GB of RAM: All features (depending on model) except Object Capture.