Treat your ears to spatial audio with $50 off AirPods Max

Amazon is selling AirPods Max in silver or blue for $499 today
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
Apple has launched its 3D Spatial Audio tracks on Apple Music, which sound best when heard with a pair of AirPods. And today you can get the ultimate listening experience for less: Amazon is selling a pair of AirPods Max headphones in silver or blue for $499, the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

Granted, the AirPods Max still costs a lot more than other Bluetooth headphones, but if you don’t mind spending top dollar on a pair of noise-canceling wireless headphones, your ears will thank you. In our 4-star review, we called the AirPods Max “opulent” with “sound quality on par or even slightly better than their competitors, and superior noise-cancelling.”

Yes, they’re expensive, but if you’re an Apple Music subscriber and don’t mind spending a little extra to get the best, this is the deal for you.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.