Treat your ears to spatial audio with $50 off AirPods Max

Apple has launched its 3D Spatial Audio tracks on Apple Music, which sound best when heard with a pair of AirPods. And today you can get the ultimate listening experience for less: Amazon is selling a pair of AirPods Max headphones in silver or blue for $499, the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

Granted, the AirPods Max still costs a lot more than other Bluetooth headphones, but if you don’t mind spending top dollar on a pair of noise-canceling wireless headphones, your ears will thank you. In our 4-star review, we called the AirPods Max “opulent” with “sound quality on par or even slightly better than their competitors, and superior noise-cancelling.”

Yes, they’re expensive, but if you’re an Apple Music subscriber and don’t mind spending a little extra to get the best, this is the deal for you.