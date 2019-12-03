News

Sony firmware update adds AirPlay 2 and Homekit to some 2018 and 2019 TV models

Just in time to make good on its January promise to support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit this year.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

sony z9f
Sony

Back in January at CES, several TV manufacturers announced their intent to support both HomeKit and AirPlay 2 on some of their current and upcoming TVs. Most of the announced products have now either shipped or had firmware updates to add the necessary support, but Sony has been a little slower than LG, Vizio, or Samsung.

On Tuesday, Sony is rolling out firmware updates for several TV lines that run Android TV, upgrading them to Android 9 Pie. The update adds several new features, including Dolby Atmos support, and of course HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support.

You can download the firmware update for the XBR Z9F and XBR A9F models from 2018, as well as the XBR Z9G, XBR A9G, X950G, and X850G models from 2019.

The update is available in the United States, Canada, and Latin America regions. Press the help button on your remote control and select “System software update.” These firmware updates typically roll out in stages, so if you don’t see it right away, it should show up for you within a few days.

Jason has written professionally about technology for about 20 years. He aims to figure out how complicated technology works and explain it in a way anyone can understand.

  
