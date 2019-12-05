News

Apple updates Clips app with Memoji and Animoji support, add new Disney stickers

Other new features include a new “Let it Snow” poster, seven new Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse stickers, and support for right-to-left languages.

Senior Editor, Macworld |

apple clips v2
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Apple on Thursday did not release the Mac Pro that they said would ship in December. The company did, however, release something that probably is more appealing to the general Apple customer: An update to Clips, its iOS app for creating and sharing short video clips.

The main feature of the 2.1 update is support for Animoji and Memoji characters. Memoji that was made in the Messages app can be brought into Clips, and Memoji and Animoji characters can be layered with stickers, filters, and animated text. Animated stickers and emoji now follow the movements of a user’s face using the iPhone and iPad's front-facing camera.

Other new features include a new “Let it Snow” poster, seven new Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse stickers, and support for right-to-left languages.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV. He's also written for MacRumors and Realtor.com.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon