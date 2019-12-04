News

What to do if your new 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro randomly shuts down

Apple’s new support document has troubleshooting tips for the 2019 model with two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Senior Editor, Macworld |

13 inch 2019 macbook pro
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Lucky you if you got a new 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro. Unlucky for you if it turns out it has a problem with shutting down at random moments. On Tuesday, Apple seems to have acknowledged the problem and posted a support document to try and fix it.

This problem seems to occur with 2019 MacBook Pro models that have two Thunderbolt 3 ports. According to the support document, here’s what you should do.

  1. If your MacBook Pro’s battery is less than 90 percent charged, continue to step 2. If your battery is more than 90 percent charged, use your computer until the percentage drops below 90 percent, then continue to step 2.
  2. Connect your Mac to its power adapter.
  3. Quit all open applications.
  4. Close your computer’s lid, which puts your Mac in to sleep mode.
  5. Let your Mac charge for at least 8 hours.

If this doesn’t fix the problem, the document recommending contacting Apple to schedule a support meeting at your local Apple store.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
At a Glance
Related:

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV. He's also written for MacRumors and Realtor.com.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon