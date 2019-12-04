What to do if your new 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro randomly shuts down

Lucky you if you got a new 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro. Unlucky for you if it turns out it has a problem with shutting down at random moments. On Tuesday, Apple seems to have acknowledged the problem and posted a support document to try and fix it.

This problem seems to occur with 2019 MacBook Pro models that have two Thunderbolt 3 ports. According to the support document, here’s what you should do.

If your MacBook Pro’s battery is less than 90 percent charged, continue to step 2. If your battery is more than 90 percent charged, use your computer until the percentage drops below 90 percent, then continue to step 2. Connect your Mac to its power adapter. Quit all open applications. Close your computer’s lid, which puts your Mac in to sleep mode. Let your Mac charge for at least 8 hours.

If this doesn’t fix the problem, the document recommending contacting Apple to schedule a support meeting at your local Apple store.