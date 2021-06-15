Skip the Prime Day crowds and grab the M1 MacBook Pro for $200 off right now

If you need a new travel-friendly Mac but don’t want to wait for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the 13-inch model is the one to buy. And today Amazon is selling the 512GB model for $1,300, a downright steal at $200 off when a $49.01 coupon is applied at checkout.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro has Apple’s M1 processor, as well as a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Touch Bar. In our 4.5-star review, we called it “amazing” and “remarkable” with “mind-boggling” battery life and “astounding” performance. It remains the top-of-the-line M1 laptop and a fantastic overall machine.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this model, so if you want one, you don’t need to wait until Prime Day to see if it goes any lower.