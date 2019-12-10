The Mac Pro is here, iPhone rumors, and more

The Mac Pro is here. Let’s talk about Apple’s new Mac. Plus, iPhone rumors, the Golden Globes, and your hot takes. All this and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 679 with Jason Cross , Leif Johnson, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 679
News
-
2020 iPhone rumors: Surprise, surprise, bigger batteries may be on the way
-
Apple gets Golden Globes love with three huge Apple TV+ nominations
-
Apple updates Clips app with Memoji and Animoji support, add new Disney stickers
Feature discussion: Mac Pro
Apple started taking orders on its new Mac Pro on Tuesday. While Mac users are celebrating Apple’s most powerful Mac, they’re also criticizing its price tag. We’ll talk about the Mac Pro, and what its definition of success is.
-
-
A maxed-out Mac Pro costs more than a 2020 Corvette convertible—wheels and all
-
Mac Pro FAQ: Features, specifications, and prices for Apple’s workstation
Two-minute tip
Now it’s time for the Two-minute tip, where a Macworld staffer will present a quick tip for your Apple device. This week’s tip shows you how to delete autosaved file versions in macOS. Get the details by clicking the link below.
Your hot takes
We love hearing from you. Let us know what you’re thinking via email at podcast@macworld.com, or you can contact us through Twitter (@macworld) or on Facebook.
These comments caught our eye this week.
Mac Pro available for order: From Chris Mara
Port-less iPhone 13 rumor: From Brian Jarvis
Port-less iPhone 13 rumor: From @ntsdavenport
Port-less iPhone 13 rumor: From @given2dream
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.