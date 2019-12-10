The Mac Pro is here, iPhone rumors, and more

The Mac Pro is here. Let’s talk about Apple’s new Mac. Plus, iPhone rumors, the Golden Globes, and your hot takes. All this and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 679 with Jason Cross , Leif Johnson, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 679

News

Feature discussion: Mac Pro

Apple started taking orders on its new Mac Pro on Tuesday. While Mac users are celebrating Apple’s most powerful Mac, they’re also criticizing its price tag. We’ll talk about the Mac Pro, and what its definition of success is.

Two-minute tip

Now it’s time for the Two-minute tip, where a Macworld staffer will present a quick tip for your Apple device. This week’s tip shows you how to delete autosaved file versions in macOS. Get the details by clicking the link below.

Your hot takes

We love hearing from you. Let us know what you’re thinking via email at podcast@macworld.com, or you can contact us through Twitter (@macworld) or on Facebook.

These comments caught our eye this week.

Mac Pro available for order: From Chris Mara

Port-less iPhone 13 rumor: From Brian Jarvis

Port-less iPhone 13 rumor: From @ntsdavenport

Port-less iPhone 13 rumor: From @given2dream

