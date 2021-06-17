Macworld Podcast: Your hot takes about WWDC21

This is a special edition of the show, where we feature your hot takes about WWDC from the Macworld social media feeds. We’ll share what you wrote, and we will offer our thoughts.

This is episode 747 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Your hot takes

Here are the social media posts we talked about on the podcast.

None really. It all fell flat for me — K.Rafalko (@Rafalko81) June 10, 2021

Duh. This conference has always been about software. — Les Hayes (@realLesHayes) June 7, 2021

An iPad with an M1 chip but an iPadOS that’s garbage. SMFH — Vincent Coronel (@Vincent_Coronel) June 13, 2021

Wow. That was it? More proof of how absolutely pointless the iPad Pro is. Has the guts of a Mac, but does a lot less than a Mac, and is more expensive than a Mac. — Spaceboi Scaphandre🔞#DaysGonePC (@Dr_Scaphandre) June 7, 2021

I want a proper file system and not widgets on the Home Screen — Pete (@thors_joker) June 7, 2021

I’m afraid Apple will remove access to the Mac OS file system or something stupid like that in the name of security, for further restricting how their product can be used. — gαɾч вαjαj (@garybajaj) June 10, 2021

It's unfortunate. I know Apple is big on blurring the line between desktop/laptop and tablet/phone, but they're two different things. Each one functions differently than the other, and are used differently as well. — ben_marko (@BobfromCT) June 9, 2021

