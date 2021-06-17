Macworld Podcast: Your hot takes about WWDC21

Home / Apple

Macworld Podcast episode 747.
By Macworld Staff
This is a special edition of the show, where we feature your hot takes about WWDC from the Macworld social media feeds. We’ll share what you wrote, and we will offer our thoughts. 

This is episode 747 with Jason CrossMichael Simon, and Roman Loyola

Your hot takes

Here are the social media posts we talked about on the podcast.

Facebook WWDC Cliff Booth

Listen to episode 747

