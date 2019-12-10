A maxxed-out Mac Pro costs more than a 2020 Corvette convertible—wheels and all

The new Mac Pro is finally ready to order and ship, and it’s undeniably one of the fastest PCs ever made. But all that speed is going to cost you.

We already knew that the Mac Pro started at $5,999, and that base model is nothing to sneeze at. You get a 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, 32GB of DDR4 ECC memory, a Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory, and 256GB SSD storage, all wrapped in a gorgeous stainless steel enclosure with feet. Want wheels instead of feet? That’ll cost you an extra $399. What about AppleCare? Tack on another $299.

Of course, the Pro Display XDR is another $4,999, and the Pro Stand to go with it costs an additional $999. And if you want the special nano-texture glass that brings a matte finish, it’ll cost you a thousand bucks. All said, you’re not getting out of the store without dropping more than $10,000. Most people will probably end up paying way more than that.

Apple is offering several configuration options for the Mac Pro, and they go from reasonable to eye-watering. For example, upgrading to a terabyte of storage will cost an extra $400, while 4TB will run you $1,400. And upping the RAM to 48GB will set you back a paltry $300, but if you want 1.5TB, get ready to shell out an additional $25,000 on top of the $6,000 for the required 24-core processor.

Add it all up, and you could walk away with a machine worth nearly $55,000, more than the sticker price of a 2020 Corvette convertible. However, if you use an Apple Card to buy it before December 31, you’ll get $3,240 back in Daily Cash—or eight sets of new Mac Pro wheels, whichever you prefer.