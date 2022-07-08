Apple Watch Extreme Sports 2022: Everything we know so far

There could be more than one new Apple Watch on the horizon for 2022. In addition to the Apple Watch 8, it’s rumored that Apple will launch a new model that will be even larger, and much more rugged, to appeal to sporting enthusiasts.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported in December 2021 that Apple could release an Apple Watch with a “rugged casing,” which could appeal to users who participate in extreme events and sports. Such a watch would presumably have an exterior that’s more scratch- and impact-resistant to better compete with Casio and Luminox rugged watches.

We’ll run through all the rumors about this new Apple Watch category below. There’s also said to be a new Apple Watch SE coming, which we discuss separately.

Apple Watch Extreme Sports: Name

There are a few possible names that Apple might choose for this new category of Apple Watch, here are the ones we think are most likely:

Apple Watch Pro – Pro is a brand that Apple uses to emphasise the pro features of its Macs and iPhones and iPads, so it would make sense for it to come to the Watch. Apparently Apple did consider the Apple Watch Pro name in the past.

Apple Watch Max – Max is another brand that Apple uses to emphasise pro features, and Max does have nice connotations for sports.

– Max is another brand that Apple uses to emphasise pro features, and Max does have nice connotations for sports. Apple Watch Sports – It’s said that Apple conceived of this watch for sports enthusiasts, but there is already an Apple Watch Sports Band and Sports Loop, and the sports-focused Apple Watch Nike editions, which tend to be lower priced options. so we aren’t sure it will use the name again.

Apple Watch Extreme – Extreme would be a good name as it reflects extreme sports and the idea of extra power really well.

Apple Watch Explorer Edition – Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested that this watch had been nick named this during early development.

The new Apple Watch will arrive this fall. Apple’s widely expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 and possibly a new Apple Watch SE at the iPhone 14 event in September, although Apple has previously pushed the new watch release to October. Read more about when the next Apple Event will take place.

Apple Watch Extreme Sports: Design and size

The rumors suggest that the Apple Watch Pro will feature a larger face and will be constructed from a metal stronger than aluminium.

How big will the Apple Watch Extreme Sports be?

Back in October 2021 Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants tweeted the suggestion that Apple will launch three size option for the 2022 Apple Watch.

Would you like to see a bigger display on Series 8 of the Apple Watch in 2022? — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

In July, Young added the new size to his prediction, indicating that this new Apple Watch screen size could be 50mm At 50mm the watch face will be 5mm larger than the largest Apple Watch 7. It will measure almost 2in.

New size is larger, 1.99”. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 4, 2022

The current Watch sizes are 41mm and 45mm, which are already the largest Apple has made. If the third option is around 50mm it would rival the largest wristwatches from Invicta and Citizen.

If the new Watch is designed for extreme spots enthusiasts it is likely to be constructed from a metal more sturdy than aluminium, with higher water resistance and other features that make it better suited for extreme sports, such as better durability and a shatter-resistant screen. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has indicated that it will have a “rugged metal casing”, although back in March 2021 he suggested it might be covered with rubber-like material, similar to Casio’s G-Shock watches.

Apple Watch Extreme Sports: Fitness features

One of the benefits of the larger screen, rumoured to measure 50mm (almost 2in) is that there will be 7 percent more screen than the largest current Apple Watch. Gurman writes that “Apple could use the larger screen area to show more fitness metrics or information on watch faces at one time”.

Gurman also writes that this new Apple Watch: “will also improve tracking metrics like elevation during hiking workouts and data while swimming.”

Gurman’s sources also indicate that better battery life will enable athletes to track workouts for longer periods of time.

Another new feature is said to be the ability to take a user’s body temperature to detect a fever, this is said to also be coming to the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch Extreme Sports: Processor and battery

Processor

For all intents and purposes the S7 chip in the Apple Watch Series 7 is the same as the S6 chip. The bad news is that the chip in the Apple Watch Series 8, and also the Apple Watch Pro, as we are referring to it, is rumoured to be no better than the S7. Mark Gurman wrote in July that: “All of the new Apple Watches will use an S8 processor with similar performance to the S7 chip in the Apple Watch Series 7, which was on par with the S6 in the Apple Watch Series 6 from two years ago.”

Battery

One of the bonuses of the new larger Apple Watch that’s rumored to be in the pipeline is the potential for a larger and longer lasting battery. The current Apple Watch is rated for 18 hours of battery life.

In addition, it’s been reported that a new low-power mode is due to arrive in watchOS 9, though it could be exclusive to the new Series 8models.

Apple Watch Extreme Sports: Price

We expect the price of this new larger watch to be higher than the entry-level Apple Watch Series 8, but because Apple sells watches with different bands, it’s likely not to be the most expensive watch and strap combination you can buy. With the Series 7 starting at $399/£369 for the 41mm and $429/£399 for the 45mm mode, we expect the rugged model will likely cost more, perhaps $499/£499.