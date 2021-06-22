The best final Prime Day Apple deals: Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and there are sure to be some great deals to be had on Apple products. But if you need a new Mac or iPad now, you don’t need to wait. Here are the best deals we can find and be sure to check back throughout the day as more deals pop up.

Update 6/21: The $100 AirPods deal has unfortunately ended but they’re still available at an excellent price of $120. Also the iPad mini is $59 off.

AirPods

Jason Cross/IDG

Apple’s AirPods are among the most popular earbuds around, especially if you’re an Apple Music subscriber. There are three different models—AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max—and we’ve given them all stellar reviews. There’s a strong possibility that a new model is on the way, but the current models are fantastic at any price.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $160 ($39 off)

AirPods with Wired Charging Case: $100 ($59 off)

AirPods Pro: $190 ($59 off)

AirPods Wireless Charging Case: $67 ($12 off)

Apple TV 4K

Apple

The Apple TV 4K doesn’t often go on sale and the new model with the excellent Siri Remote only just went on sale last month, so even these small discounts are noteworthy.

Apple TV 4K (32GB): $169 ($10 off)

Apple TV 4K (64GB): $190 ($9 off)

Apple Watch

Michael Simon/IDG

Apple will release a new Apple Watch Series 7 in the fall, but we highly recommend the current Series 6 in any color (though we’re partial to red and blue). The flagship Apple Watch has a blood-oxygen sensor, EKG sensor, and an always-on display, along with a gorgeous design. It’s pricey, but if you can grab it for less we recommend it over the SE or Series 3 models.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm): $279 ($120 off)

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm): $329 ($70 off)

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm): $350 ($79 off)

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm w/Cellular): $429 ($70 off)

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm w/Cellular): $445 ($84 off)

Apple Watch SE (44mm w/Cellular): $320 ($29 off with automatic discount at checkout)

iPad

Jason Cross/IDG

The newest iPad Pro is speedy and gorgeous, but we highly recommend the iPad Air, which has a similar design, processor, and functionality for a lot less than the flagship model. The entry-level model is also a solid deal at less than $300. We don’t recommend the iPad mini at this time since there could be a dramatic redesign on the way.

10.2-inch iPad (8th generation): $299 ($30 off)

iPad mini 5 (256GB): $490 ($59 off)

iPad Air (Blue): $520 ($59 off)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB): $1,099 ($100 off)

11:inch iPad Pro (128GB): $749 ($50 off)

Mac

IDG

Apple’s M1 Macs are fast and incredible, so we recommend getting one over any other Intel Mac. There are 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models on the way as well as a new Mac mini, but you can’t go wrong with one of the current M1 models.

MacBook Air (M1, 7-core GPU, 256GB): $899 ($100 off with automatic discount at checkout)

MacBook Air (M1, 8-core GPU, 512GB): $1,100 ($149 off with automatic discount at checkout)

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 256GB): $1,100 ($199 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 512GB): $1,299 ($199 off)

Mac mini (M1, 256GB): $599 ($100 off with automatic discount at checkout)

Mac mini (M1, 512GB): $780 ($119 off with automatic discount at checkout)

24-inch iMac (M1, 7-core GPU, 256GB): $1,249 ($50 off)

24-inch iMac (M1, 8-core GPU, 256GB, Silver): $1,449 ($50 off)