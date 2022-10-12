Best Prime Day Apple Deals 2022: October 12

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is the new Prime Day. For two days spanning October 11-12, you’ll find tons of pre-Black Friday deals, including some great prices on Apple devices. We’ll be tracking deals all sale long, but for now, here are the best prices we could find on the latest Apple gear ahead of the kick-off.

To see what’s on offer in the U.S. Amazon Prime Early Access Sale click here.

To see what’s on offer in the U.K. Amazon Prime Early Access Sale click here.

If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for the free 30-day trial. After that ends, the service costs $14.99/£8.99 per month or $139/£95 a year.

AirPods deals

Amazon U.S.

And in the U.K.

Apple TV deals

Only Amazon in the U.S. has Apple TV deals – but they are excellent discounts!

Apple Watch deals

Amazon U.S.

If it’s the new Apple Watches launched in September you won’t be disappointed – the Apple Watch 8 is discounted already! We have also seen the following discounts on the previous generation.

Amazon U.K.

iPhone deals

Amazon U.S.

Unfortunately, Amazon U.S. isn’t selling the iPhone 14 yet. You can buy older handsets, but all come locked and with a carrier subscription and we are not seeing any discounts right now. We’ll keep track of any deals as they arise throughout the sale.

Visit Amazon’s iPhone page

Amazon U.K.

Amazon U.K has the iPhone 14 in stock. However, we’re not seeing any discounts on that model yet. There are discounts on older iPhones though.

Older iPhones

iPad deals

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals

IDG

Amazon U.S.:

Amazon U.K.:

iMac and Mac mini deals

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

How to qualify for Prime Early Access Sale deals

Many Prime Early Access Sale discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you want to take advantage of the deals, you’ll need to become a Prime member. Membership cost $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. There’s also a 30-day free trial for anyone who doesn’t want to commit. You can cancel any time.

Amazon Prime is a service that began as a way to get unlimited next-day delivery but has since become much more. Subscribers get access to Amazon’s Netflix rival Prime Video, plus plenty of other benefits. You can see all Prime benefits here.

How to get the best Apple deals

Here are some quick tips to grab an Apple bargain during the two-day Prime Early Access Sale sale.

It’s essentially a catalogue for the full range of Apple products, and when you click through to specific devices, you’ll also see any available discounts.

We’ve listed all available devices below, many of which had good discounts off last Prime Day. We’d recommend bookmarking the product pages you’re most interested in, so you can browse discounts as soon as Prime Day hits.

Here are the same product pages for UK readers:

2. Be prepared before Prime Early Access Sale

Prime Early Access Sale deals will go quickly, as many offers are available as Deals of the Day, which means stock can be limited or last for only a few hours.

Ensure first off that you’re signed up to Amazon Prime to access the deals on Amazon. You don’t need to be paying for the service; you can be on the free trial.

Also make sure your payment and shipping information is up to date to make sure you can purchase products before they sell out.

If you come across a deal that has sold out, you can usually join the waitlist to be alerted to any stock that becomes available, usually because someone has decided they don’t want to purchase it after all and removes it from their basket.

You can also use the “Watch this Deal” button on upcoming deals to be alerted when they become available.

3. Keep an eye on our deal selections

With a team of Apple-breathing experts browsing through deals and offers every day (literally), you can be sure if there’s a top offer out there. See only the best deals on Macworld right here.