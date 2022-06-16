Amazon Prime Day announced: The best Apple deals we expect to see

Amazon Prime Day has been announced for 2022, and there are sure to be great deals on a range of Apple products. In this article we’ve got all the details you need to know about Prime Day 2022, and outline the Apple deals you can expect.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon has confirmed Prime Day 2022 will begin at 3am EDT on Tuesday July 12 and end at midnight on July 13. (The name is a misnomer, because it’s actually two days.) In the UK, it will start at 00.01 GMT on July 12.

There will also be early deals starting on June 21.

Will Prime Day have Apple Deals?

Yes, there will likely be Apple deals on Prime Day. In fact, Amazon is often the source of some of the most competitive offers on Apple iPad, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch devices. Here’s a summary of the Apple deals we got as part of Prime Day 2021, to give an idea of what you can expect this year.

AirPods

Apple’s AirPods are among the most popular earbuds around, especially if you’re an Apple Music subscriber. There are three different models—AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max—and we’ve given them all stellar reviews.

In 2021 Amazon discounted $39 off the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case, $59 off the same earbuds with a wired case and $59 off the AirPods Pro. With the AirPods Pro due for an update this fall, we’re expecting deep discounts.

Apple TV

Apple

Small potatoes here: Amazon offered just $10 off the 32GB version of the Apple TV 4K and $9 off the 64GB model. But the Apple TV 4K doesn’t often go on sale and the model with the excellent Siri Remote was brand-new when the last Amazon Prime came round, so even these small discounts were noteworthy. There may be larger savings in 2022.

Apple Watch

There were some excellent Apple Watch sales for Prime Day 2021, with up to $120 off the Series 6 and $29 off the Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch Series has regularly been on sale for $70 off, so we could see more than $100 off again.

iPad

You could get $100 off the iPad Pro (both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models) for Prime Day 2021, and a more modest $59 off the iPad mini and $30 off the 10.2-inch iPad. We’ve already seen big discounts the year on all iPads, including the recently refreshed iPad Air, so if you need a new iPad you might want to wait.

IDG

Mac

The biggest Mac discount we spotted last year was $199 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, but you could also get $149 off the M1 MacBook Air and $119 off the M1 Mac mini. As for desktop models, there was a relatively modest $50 off the M1 iMac. We should see discounts on the newer MacBook Pros as well this year, though they probably won’t be shipping until August due to supply constraints.

How to qualify for Prime Day deals

Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you want to take advantage of the deals, you’ll need to become a Prime member.

Membership costs $119 / £79 / AUD$59 annually, but customers can opt for a $12.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 monthly subscription instead.

There’s also a 30-day free trial for anyone who doesn’t want to commit. You can cancel any time.

Amazon Prime is a service that began as a way to get unlimited next-day delivery but has since become much more. Subscribers get access to Amazon’s Netflix rival Prime Video, plus plenty of other benefits. You can see all Prime benefits here.

How to get the best Apple deals

Here are some quick tips to grab an Apple bargain this July.

It’s essentially a catalogue for the full range of Apple products, and when you click through to specific devices, you’ll also see any available discounts.

We’ve listed all available devices below, many of which had up to 25% off last Prime Day. We’d recommend bookmarking the product pages you’re most interested in, so you can browse discounts as soon as Prime Day hits.

Here are the same product pages for UK readers:

2. Be prepared before Prime Day

Prime Day deals go quickly, as many offers are available as Deals of the Day, which means stock can be limited or last for only a few hours.

Ensure first off that you’re signed up to Amazon Prime (here’s the link for UK readers) to access the deals on Amazon. You don’t need to be paying for the service; you can be on the free trial.

Also make sure your payment and shipping information is up to date to make sure you can purchase products before they sell out.

If you come across a deal that has sold out, you can usually join the waitlist to be alerted to any stock that becomes available, usually because someone has decided they don’t want to purchase it after all and removes it from their basket.

You can also use the “Watch this Deal” button on upcoming deals to be alerted when they become available.

3. Keep an eye on our deal selections

With a team of Apple-breathing experts browsing through deals and offers every day (literally), you can be sure if there’s a top offer out there. See only the best deals right here.

Prime Day rival sales: Other places to find Apple deals

As Prime Day’s popularity has grown, other retailers have begun hosting deals events at the same time. While Apple itself doesn’t always join in on Amazon Prime Day, there are plenty of retailers that recognise that it’s worth joining in the fun, so you can find deals events from some of your favourites, including:

