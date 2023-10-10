Best October Prime Day Apple deals

Amazon’s biannual Prime Day sales are an excellent opportunity to save money on Apple devices–over the years, we’ve found tons of deals on Apple products, including savings on AirPods, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and more. On October 10, a new sale will begin called Prime Big Deal Days and once again, we expect to see some great discounts on Apple products during the 48-hour extravaganza.
While many discounts are available to everyone, you’ll need to sign up for Prime to qualify for the exclusive Prime Day Deals (marked below). Membership also gives you free one or two-day delivery and access to Prime Video. If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for the free 30-day trial. After that ends, the service costs $14.99/£8.99 per month or $139/£95 a year. Here are the best prices you can get on Apple products during the big sale:
AirPods deals
Amazon U.S.
- AirPods (2nd gen): $89 ($40 off)
- AirPods Pro (2nd gen, USB-C): $199 ($50 off)
- AirPods (3rd gen, wired case): $150 ($19 off)
- AirPods Max: $480 ($70 off)
Amazon U.K.
Right now we aren’t seeing any major deals in the U.K, probably because Amazon needs to adjust its discounts to take in Apple’s recently lowered prices. We expect to see new pricing by Prime Day.
- AirPods (3rd gen, wired charging case): £169 (RRP £169, was £139 last Prime Day)
- AirPods (3rd gen, MagSafe charging case): £179 (RRP £179, was £149 last Prime Day)
- AirPods (2nd gen, wired charging case): £129 (RRP £129, was £99 last Prime Day)
- AirPods Pro (2nd gen, Lightning): £229 (RRP £229, was £209 last Prime Day)
- AirPods Pro (2nd gen, USB-C): £229, (RRP £229)
- AirPods Max: £499 (£50 off, RRP £499, was previously £549)
Apple Watch deals
Amazon U.S.
- Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS: $390 ($9 off, MSRP $399)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS: $420 ($9 off, MSRP $429)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS+Cellular: $490 ($9 off, MSRP $499)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS+Cellular: $520 ($9 off, MSRP $529)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $774 ($25 off)
- Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS: $219 ($30 off, MSRP $249)
- Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS: $250 ($29 off, MSRP $279)
- Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS + Cellular: $290 ($9 off, MSRP $299)
- Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS + Cellular: $329 ($10 off, MSRP $339)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS: $300 ($99 off, MSRP $399)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm): $330 ($99 off, MSRP $429)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS+Cellular: $399 ($109 off, MSRP $499)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS+Cellular: $430 ($99 off, MSRP $529)
Amazon U.K.
- Apple Watch Ultra: £669 (RRP was £849, but has since been discontinued)
- Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS: £239 (£10 off, RRP £249)
- Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS + Cellular: £279 (£10 off, RRP £289)
- Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS + Cellular: £309 (£10 off, RRP £319)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS: £369 (RRP was £419 at launch but it has now been discontinued)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS: £449 (RRP was £449)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS + Cellular: £450 (RRP was £529)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS + Cellular: £499 (RRP was £549)
iPhone deals
Amazon U.S.
Amazon rarely discounts iPhones in the U.S. and when it does they are tied into a contract. However, you can visit Amazon’s iPhone page to see the deals on offer. Accessories are often on sale though, such as these deals below.
- MagSafe Battery Pack: $94 ($5 off)
- AirTags 4-pack: $88.99 ($10 off, MSRP $99)
- iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe case: $35 ($14 off)
- MagSafe Charger: $33 ($6 off)
Amazon U.K.
- iPhone 14 Pro (128GB): £1,039 (£90 off, RRP was £1,099)
- iPhone 14 Pro (256GB): £1,149 (£150 off, RRP was £1,299)
- iPhone 14 Pro (512GB): £1,199 (£230 off, RRP was £1,429)
- iPhone 14 Pro (1TB): £1,589 (£60 off, RRP was £1,649, was £1,505.74 last Prime Day)
- iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB): £1,139 (£60 off, RRP was £1,199, was £1,049 last Prime Day)
- iPhone 13 mini (128GB): £599 (£50 off, RRP was £649)
- iPhone 13 mini (256GB): £709 (£50 off, RRP was £759)
- iPhone 13 mini (512GB): £807.93 (£171 off, RRP was £979)
- iPhone 13 (512GB): £786.61 (£112 off, RRP: £899, was £855.81 last Prime Day)
- iPhone 12 (128GB): £549 (£90 off, RRP was £639)
iPad deals
Amazon U.S.
- iPad (9th gen, 64GB): $270 ($59 off)
- iPad Air (64GB): $500 ($99 off)
- iPad mini (64GB): $399 ($99 off after automatic discount at checkout)
- iPad (10th gen, 256GB): $550 ($49 off after automatic discount at checkout)
- iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB): $1,049 ($50 off)
- iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2TB): $2,039 ($160 off)
- iPad Pro (11-inch, 2TB): $1,759 ($140 off)
Amazon U.K.
- 9th-gen iPad (64GB): £317.49 (£51.51 off, RRP £369)
- 10th-gen iPad (64GB): £469.99 (£29.01 off, RRP £499)
- 6th-gen iPad mini (64GB): £529 (£40 off, RRP £569)
- iPad Air (64GB): £629 (£40 off, RRP £669)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (M2, 2TB): £1,999.99 (£149.01 off, RRP £2,149)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (M2, 512GB): £1,489.99 (£109.01 off, RRP £1,599)
- Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro & iPad Air (white) for £279 (£40 off, usually £319)
- Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro & iPad Air (black) for £279 (£40 off, usually £319)
MacBook deals
IDG
Amazon U.S.
- 13-inch MacBook Air, M1 (256GB): $750 ($249 off, MSRP $999)
- 15-inch MacBook Air, M2 (10-core GPU, 256GB): $1,049 ($250 off, MSRP $1,299)
- 15-inch MacBook Air, M2 (10-core GPU, 512GB): $1,249 ($250 off, MSRP $1,499)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (256GB): $1,049 ($250 off, MSRP $1,299)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (512GB): $1,249 ($250 off, MSRP $1,499)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (19‑core GPU, 512GB): $2,364 ($135 off, MSRP $2,499)
Amazon U.K.
- 13-inch MacBook Air M1 (256GB) £829.97 (£170 off, MSRP £999)
- 13-inch MacBook Air, M2 (256GB) £1,059.97 (£89 off MSRP £1,149)
- 13-inch MacBook Air, M2 (512GB) £1,279.99 (£169 off MSRP £1,449)
- 13-inch MacBook Air, M1 (256GB) £829.97 (£169 off, MSRP £999)
- 15-inch MacBook Air, M2 (256GB) £1,269.97 (£129 off, MSRP £1,399)
- 15-inch MacBook Air, M2 (512GB) £1,429.97 (£169 off, MSRP £1,599)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £1,189.99 (£159 off, MSRP £1,349)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,966 (£183 off, MSRP £2,149)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (19‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £2,409.99 (£290 off, MSRP £2,699)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (19‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £2,579.98 (£319 off, MSRP £2,899)
Desktop Mac deals
Amazon U.S.
- Studio Display (Tilt-adjustable): $1,399 ($200 off after automatic discount at checkout)
Amazon U.K.
- M2 Mac mini, 256GB: £599 (£50 off MRSP £649)
- M2 Mac mini, 512GB: £773.96 (£75 off MRSP £849)
- M2 Pro Mac mini, 512GB: £1,278 (£121 off MRSP £1,399)
- iMac with M1 chip (7‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £1,272.97 (£126 off, MSRP £1,399)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £1,299 (£300 off, MSRP £1,599)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,599 (£200 off, MSRP £1,799)
Apple accessories
Want a new keyboard, trackpad, or mouse? After an Apple Pencil or AirTags? Look no further.
Amazon U.S.
- Magic Keyboard with Touch ID & Numeric keypad: $115 ($14 off, MSRP $129)
- Magic TrackPad: $115 ($14 off, MSRP $129
- Apple Pencil (1st gen): $79 ($20 off, MSRP $99)
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen): $89 ($40 off, MSRP $129)
- AirTags 4-pack: $89 ($10 off, MSRP $99)
- Apple 20W Charger: $15 ($4 off, MSRP $19) PRIME DAY DEAL
Amazon U.K.
- Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID £149 (Full price).
- Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID & Numeric Keypad £162.97 (£16 off, RRP £179).
- Apple Magic Keyboard (no-touch ID) £89.40 (£9.60 off, RRP £99, £74.56 last Prime Day).
- Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad (no-touch ID) £117.98 (RRP £129, was £97.42 last Prime Day).
- Magic TrackPad £117.98 (£12 off, RRP £129).
- Magic TrackPad Black £128.98, (£20 off, RRP £149).
- 2021 Magic Mouse in white £69 (£10 off, RRP £79, was £59 last Prime Day)
- 2021 Magic Mouse in black £89 (£10 off, RRP £99, was £65 last Prime Day)
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen) £130.97, (£9 off, RRP £139, was £99 last Prime Day)
- Apple Pencil (1st gen) £107.99 (RRP £109, was £85 last Prime Day)
- Pack of four Apple AirTags for £99, (£20 off, RRP £119).
- Single AirTag £29 (£6 off, RRP £35).
- Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro & iPad Air (white) £279 (RRP £319, was £259 last Prime Day).
- Smart Keyboard for iPad and iPad Air (black) £168.98 (RRP £169, was £129 last Prime Day).
How to qualify for Prime Day deals
Many Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you want to take advantage of the deals, you’ll need to become a Prime member. Membership costs $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. There’s also a 30-day free trial for anyone who doesn’t want to commit. You can cancel at any time.
Amazon Prime is a service that began as a way to get unlimited next-day delivery but has since become much more. Subscribers get access to Amazon’s Netflix rival Prime Video, plus plenty of other benefits. You can see all the Prime benefits here.
How to get the best Apple deals
Here are some quick tips to grab an Apple bargain during the two-day Prime Day sale.
1. Browse Apple’s Amazon storefront.
It’s essentially a catalog for the full range of Apple products, and when you click through to specific devices, you’ll also see any available discounts. We’ve listed all available devices below, many of which had good discounts last Prime Day. We’d recommend bookmarking the product pages you’re most interested in, so you can browse discounts as soon as Prime Day hits.
- iPhone: iPhone 15 range, iPhone 15 range, iPhone 13 range, iPhone SE, and iPhone Accessories
- iPad: iPad Pro, iPad Air, 10.2-inch iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Accessories
- Apple Watch: (Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Series 7, Watch SE (gen 1 & gen 2) and Watch Accessories
- MacBook: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Accessories
- Mac desktops: 24in iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Accessories
- AirPods: AirPods Max, AirPods Pro (gen 1 & gen 2), AirPods (gen 2 & gen 3), and AirPods accessories
- Apple TV: 4K, TV HD, TV Accessories
- Beats headphones: Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Flex, Beats Solo 3 Wireless, and Beats Pill+
Here are the same product pages for UK readers:
2. Be prepared before Prime Day
Prime Day deals will go quickly, as many offers are available as Deals of the Day, which means stock can be limited or last for only a few hours.
Ensure first off that you’re signed up to Amazon Prime to access the deals on Amazon. You don’t need to be paying for the service; you can be on the free trial.
Also, make sure your payment and shipping information is up to date to make sure you can purchase products before they sell out.
If you come across a deal that has sold out, you can usually join the waitlist to be alerted to any stock that becomes available, usually because someone has decided they don’t want to purchase it after all, and removes it from their basket.
You can also use the “Watch this Deal” button on upcoming deals to be alerted when they become available.
3. Keep an eye on our deal selections
