Best Prime Day Apple Deals: July 12, 2023

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale started on July 11 and ends at midnight tonight: Wednesday July 12. It is an excellent opportunity to save money on Apple devices–we’ve found tons of deals on Apple products, including savings on AirPods, Macs, iPhone, iPad, and more.
In this article we’ve collected the best Apple deals we’ve seen on Amazon Prime. So if you want to save on your next Apple purchase look no further!
The Amazon Prime sale began just after midnight on July 11, 2023, and will run until 11.59 pm on July 12. We expect to see some great discounts on Apple products during the 48-hour sale. Take a look at Amazon Prime Day (US) and Amazon Prime Day (UK) or your local Amazon storefront to see if you can save.
While many discounts are available to everyone, you’ll need to sign up for Prime to qualify for the exclusive Prime Day Deals (marked below). A membership also gives you free one or two-day delivery and access to Prime Video. If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for the free 30-day trial. After that ends, the service costs $14.99/£8.99 per month or $139/£95 a year. Here are the best prices you can get on Apple products during the big sale:
AirPods deals
Amazon U.S.
- AirPods Pro (2nd gen): $199 ($50 off, MSRP $249)
- AirPods (3rd gen): $140 ($29 off, MSRP $169) PRIME DAY DEAL
- AirPods (2nd gen): $90 ($39 off, MSRP $129) PRIME DAY DEAL
- AirPods Max: $450 ($99 off, MSRP $549)
- AirPods (3rd gen, wired charging case): £139 (£40 off, RRP £179) PRIME DAY DEAL
- AirPods (3rd gen, MagSafe charging case): £149 (£40 off, RRP £189) PRIME DAY DEAL
- AirPods (2nd gen, wired charging case): £99 (£40 off, RRP £139) PRIME DAY DEAL
- AirPods Pro (2nd gen): £209 (£40 off, RRP £249) PRIME DAY DEAL
- AirPods Max: £499 (£50 off, RRP £549)
Apple Watch deals
Amazon U.S.
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS): $280 ($119 off, MSRP $399) PRIME DAY DEAL
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS): $310 ($119 off, MSRP $429) PRIME DAY DEAL
- Apple Watch SE (40mm): $200 ($49 off, MSRP $249) PRIME DAY DEAL (OUT OF STOCK)
- Apple Watch SE (44mm): $230 ($49 off, MSRP $279) PRIME DAY DEAL
- Apple Watch Ultra: $780 ($19 off, MSRP $799)
Amazon U.K.
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS: £349 (£70 off) PRIME DAY DEAL
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS: £379 (£70 off) PRIME DAY DEAL
- Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS: £228 (£31 off) PRIME DAY DEAL
- Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS: £265 (£33 off) PRIME DAY DEAL
- Apple Watch Ultra: £719 (£130 off) PRIME DAY DEAL
iPhone deals
Amazon U.S.
Amazon rarely discounts iPhones in the U.S. and when it does they are tied into a contract. However, you can visit Amazon’s iPhone page to see the deals on offer. Accessories are often on sale, however, including these deals:
- MagSafe Battery Pack: $94 ($5 off, MSRP $99)
- AirTag (4-pack): $88.49 ($11.50 off, MSRP $99)
- iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe case: $37.49 ($12.50 off, MSRP $49)
- iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe case: $37.49 ($12.50 off, MSRP $49)
- MagSafe Charger: $31 ($8 off, MSRP $39)
- Apple 35W Dual USB-C port power adapter: $45 ($14 off, MSRP $59)
Amazon U.K.
- iPhone 14 (128GB): £764 (£85 off)
- iPhone 14 (256GB): £874 (£85 off)
- iPhone 14 (512GB): £1,094.99 (£84.01 off)
- iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): £864 (£85 off)
- iPhone 14 Plus (256GB): £974 (£85 off)
- iPhone 14 Plus (512GB): £1,184.99 (£94.01 off)
- iPhone 14 Pro (128GB): £959 (£140 off)
- iPhone 14 Pro (256GB): £1,015.55 (£193.45 off) PRIME DAY DEAL
- iPhone 14 Pro (512GB): £1,289 (£140 off)
- iPhone 14 Pro (1TB): £1,505.74 (£143.26 off) PRIME DAY DEAL
- iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB): £1,049 (£150 off)
- iPhone 14 Pro Max (256GB): £1,10.55 (£199 off) PRIME DAY DEAL
- iPhone 14 Pro Max (512GB): £1,382.24 (£146.04 off) PRIME DAY DEAL
- iPhone 14 Pro Max (1TB): £1,600.74 (£148.26 off) PRIME DAY DEAL
- iPhone SE (256GB): £573.96 (£36 off)
- iPhone 13 mini (128GB): £599 (£50 off)
- iPhone 13 mini (256GB): £709 (£50 off)
- iPhone 13 mini (512GB): £823.96 (£155.04 off)
- iPhone 13 (128GB): £699 (£50 off)
- iPhone 13 (256GB): £799 (£60 off)
- iPhone 13 (512GB): £855.81 (£223.19 off)
- iPhone 12 (128GB): £639 (£60 off)
- iPhone 12 (256GB): £750.96 (£58.04 off)
iPad deals
Amazon U.S.
- 2022 iPad Air (64GB): $500 ($99 off, MSRP $599)
- iPad mini (64GB): $380 ($119 off, MSRP $499)
- 10th-gen iPad (256GB): $530 ($69 off, MSRP $599)
- 10.2-inch iPad (64GB): $250 ($79, MSRP $329)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $1,049 ($50 off, MSRP $1,099)
Amazon U.K.
- iPad 9th gen (64GB, Wi-Fi): £299 (£70 off, RRP £369) PRIME DAY DEAL
- iPad 9th gen (256GB, Wi-Fi): £474 (£75 off, RRP £549) PRIME DAY DEAL
- iPad 10th gen (64GB, WiFi): £474.05 (£70 off, RRP £549) PRIME DAY DEAL
- iPad Air (64GB, WiFi): £579 (£90 off, RRP £669) PRIME DAY DEAL
- iPad Air (256GB, Wi-Fi): £759 (£90 off, RRP £849) PRIME DAY DEAL
- iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 1TB, Wi-Fi): £1,625.84 (£73.16 off, RRP £1,699)
- iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 2TB, Wi-Fi): £1,943.48 (£205.52 off, RRP £2,149)
- iPad Pro 12.9in (2022, M2, 1TB, Wi-Fi): £1,962.72 (£86.28 off, RRP £2,049)
- 6th gen iPad mini (64GB, Wi-Fi): £519 (£50 off, RRP £569)
MacBook deals
IDG
Amazon U.S.
- 13-inch MacBook Air, M1 (256GB): $749.99 ($130 off, MSRP $999)
- 13-inch MacBook Air, M2 (10-core GPU, 512GB): $1,369 ($130 off, MSRP $1,499)
- 15-inch MacBook Air, M2 (10-core GPU, 256GB): $1,250 ($49 off, MSRP $1,299)
- 15-inch MacBook Air, M2 (10-core GPU, 512GB): $1,399 ($100 off, MSRP $1,499)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (256GB): $1,099 ($200 off, MSRP $1,299)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (512GB): $1,299 ($200 off, MSRP $1,499)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (16‑core GPU, 512GB): $1,799 ($200 off, MSRP $1,999)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max chip (30-core GPU, 1TB): $2,799 ($300 off, MSRP $3,099)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (19‑core GPU, 512GB): $2,299 ($200 off, MSRP $2,499)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max chip (30‑core GPU, 1TB): $2,199 ($300 off, MSRP $3,099)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (19‑core GPU, 1TB): $2,499 ($200 off, MSRP $2,699)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max chip (38‑core GPU, 1TB): $3,299 ($200 off, MSRP $3,499)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (19‑core GPU, 1TB): $1,999 ($500 off, MSRP $2,499)
Amazon U.K.
- 13-inch MacBook Air, M2 (256GB) £1,059.97 (£89 off MSRP £1,149)
- 13-inch MacBook Air, M2 (512GB) £1,329.97 (£119.03 off MSRP £1,449)
- 13-inch MacBook Air, M1 (256GB) £739 (£260 off, MSRP £999) PRIME DAY DEAL
- 15-inch MacBook Air, M2 (256GB) £1,289.97 (£109.03 off, MSRP £1,399)
- 15-inch MacBook Air, M2 (512GB) £1,479.97 (£119.03 off, MSRP £1,599)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £1,199 (£150 off, MSRP £1,349)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,979.97 (£169.03 off, MSRP £2,149)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (19‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £2,579.98 (£319.02 off, MSRP £2,899)
Desktop Mac deals
Amazon U.S.
- Studio Display (Tilt-adjustable): $1,499 ($100 off, MSRP $1,599)
Amazon U.K.
- M2 Mac mini, 256GB: £599 (£50 off MRSP £649)
- M2 Mac mini, 512GB: £799 (£50 off MRSP £849)
- M2 Pro Mac mini, 512GB: £1,264.99 (£134 off MRSP £1,399)
- iMac with M1 chip (7‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £1,239.97 (£159.03 off, MSRP £1,399)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £1,299 (£300 off, MSRP £1,599)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,499 (£300 off, MSRP £1,799)
Apple accessories
Want a new keyboard, trackpad, or mouse? After an Apple Pencil or AirTags? Look no further.
Amazon U.S.
- Magic Keyboard with Touch ID & Numeric keypad: $115 ($14 off, MSRP $129)
- Magic TrackPad: $115 ($14 off, MSRP $129
- Apple Pencil (1st gen): $79 $79 ($20 off, MSRP $99)
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen): $89 ($40 off, MSRP $129)
- AirTags 4-pack: $88.49 ($10.51 off, MSRP $99)
- Apple 20W Charger: $15 ($4 off, MSRP $19) PRIME DAY DEAL
Amazon U.K.
- Amazon, Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for £129, usually £149 (£20 off).
- Amazon, Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID & Numeric Keypad for £169, usually £179 (£10 off).
- Amazon, Apple Magic Keyboard (no-touch ID) for £74.56, usually £99 (£24.44 off). PRIME DAY DEAL
- Amazon, Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad (no-touch ID) for £97.42, usually £129 (£31.58 off). PRIME DAY DEAL
- Amazon, Magic TrackPad for £117.49, usually £129 (£14.51 off).
- Amazon, Magic TrackPad Black for £128.98, usually £149 (£20.02 off).
- Amazon, 2021 Magic Mouse in white for £59, usually £79 (£20 off). PRIME DAY DEAL
- Amazon, 2021 Magic Mouse in black for £65, usually £99 (£34 off). PRIME DAY DEAL
- Amazon, Apple Pencil (2nd gen) for £99, usually £139 (£40 off). PRIME DAY DEAL
- Amazon, Apple Pencil (1st gen) for £85, usually £109 (£24 off). PRIME DAY DEAL
- Amazon, pack of four Apple AirTags for £99, usually £119 (£20 off).
- Amazon, single AirTag for £30, usually £35 (£5 off).
- Amazon, Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro & iPad Air (white) for £259 (£60 off, usually £319). PRIME DAY DEAL
- Amazon, Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro & iPad Air (black) for £259 (£60 off, usually £319). PRIME DAY DEAL
- Amazon, Smart Keyboard for iPad and iPad Air (black) for £129 (£40 off, usually £169). PRIME DAY DEAL
How to qualify for Prime Early Access Sale deals
Many Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you want to take advantage of the deals, you’ll need to become a Prime member. Membership cost $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. There’s also a 30-day free trial for anyone who doesn’t want to commit. You can cancel at any time.
Amazon Prime is a service that began as a way to get unlimited next-day delivery but has since become much more. Subscribers get access to Amazon’s Netflix rival Prime Video, plus plenty of other benefits. You can see all the Prime benefits here.
How to get the best Apple deals
Here are some quick tips to grab an Apple bargain during the two-day Prime Day sale.
1. Browse Apple’s Amazon storefront.
It’s essentially a catalog for the full range of Apple products, and when you click through to specific devices, you’ll also see any available discounts. We’ve listed all available devices below, many of which had good discounts off last Prime Day. We’d recommend bookmarking the product pages you’re most interested in, so you can browse discounts as soon as Prime Day hits.
- iPhone: iPhone 14 range, iPhone 13 range, iPhone 12 range, iPhone SE, and iPhone Accessories
- iPad: iPad Pro, iPad Air, 10.2-inch iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Accessories
- Apple Watch: (Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Series 7, Watch SE (gen 1 & gen 2) and Watch Accessories
- MacBook: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Accessories
- Mac desktops: 24in iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Accessories
- AirPods: AirPods Max, AirPods Pro (gen 1 & gen 2), AirPods (gen 2 & gen 3), and AirPods accessories
- Apple TV: 4K, TV HD, TV Accessories
- Beats headphones: Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Flex, Beats Solo 3 Wireless, and Beats Pill+
Here are the same product pages for UK readers:
2. Be prepared before Prime Day
Prime Day deals will go quickly, as many offers are available as Deals of the Day, which means stock can be limited or last for only a few hours.
Ensure first off that you’re signed up to Amazon Prime to access the deals on Amazon. You don’t need to be paying for the service; you can be on the free trial.
Also, make sure your payment and shipping information is up to date to make sure you can purchase products before they sell out.
If you come across a deal that has sold out, you can usually join the waitlist to be alerted to any stock that becomes available, usually because someone has decided they don’t want to purchase it after all, and removes it from their basket.
You can also use the “Watch this Deal” button on upcoming deals to be alerted when they become available.
3. Keep an eye on our deal selections
With a team of Apple-breathing experts browsing through deals and offers every day (literally), you can be sure if there’s a top offer out there. See only the best deals on Macworld right here.