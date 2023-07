Best Prime Day Apple Deals: July 12, 2023

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale started on July 11 and ends at midnight tonight: Wednesday July 12. It is an excellent opportunity to save money on Apple devices–we’ve found tons of deals on Apple products, including savings on AirPods, Macs, iPhone, iPad, and more.

In this article we’ve collected the best Apple deals we’ve seen on Amazon Prime. So if you want to save on your next Apple purchase look no further!

The Amazon Prime sale began just after midnight on July 11, 2023, and will run until 11.59 pm on July 12. We expect to see some great discounts on Apple products during the 48-hour sale. Take a look at Amazon Prime Day (US) and Amazon Prime Day (UK) or your local Amazon storefront to see if you can save.

While many discounts are available to everyone, you’ll need to sign up for Prime to qualify for the exclusive Prime Day Deals (marked below). A membership also gives you free one or two-day delivery and access to Prime Video. If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for the free 30-day trial. After that ends, the service costs $14.99/£8.99 per month or $139/£95 a year. Here are the best prices you can get on Apple products during the big sale:

AirPods deals

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

Apple Watch deals

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

iPhone deals

Amazon U.S.

Amazon rarely discounts iPhones in the U.S. and when it does they are tied into a contract. However, you can visit Amazon’s iPhone page to see the deals on offer. Accessories are often on sale, however, including these deals:

Amazon U.K.

iPad deals

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

MacBook deals

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

Desktop Mac deals

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

Apple accessories

Want a new keyboard, trackpad, or mouse? After an Apple Pencil or AirTags? Look no further.

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

How to qualify for Prime Early Access Sale deals

Many Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you want to take advantage of the deals, you’ll need to become a Prime member. Membership cost $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. There’s also a 30-day free trial for anyone who doesn’t want to commit. You can cancel at any time.

Amazon Prime is a service that began as a way to get unlimited next-day delivery but has since become much more. Subscribers get access to Amazon’s Netflix rival Prime Video, plus plenty of other benefits. You can see all the Prime benefits here.

How to get the best Apple deals

Here are some quick tips to grab an Apple bargain during the two-day Prime Day sale.

It’s essentially a catalog for the full range of Apple products, and when you click through to specific devices, you’ll also see any available discounts. We’ve listed all available devices below, many of which had good discounts off last Prime Day. We’d recommend bookmarking the product pages you’re most interested in, so you can browse discounts as soon as Prime Day hits.

Here are the same product pages for UK readers:

2. Be prepared before Prime Day

Prime Day deals will go quickly, as many offers are available as Deals of the Day, which means stock can be limited or last for only a few hours.

Ensure first off that you’re signed up to Amazon Prime to access the deals on Amazon. You don’t need to be paying for the service; you can be on the free trial.

Also, make sure your payment and shipping information is up to date to make sure you can purchase products before they sell out.

If you come across a deal that has sold out, you can usually join the waitlist to be alerted to any stock that becomes available, usually because someone has decided they don’t want to purchase it after all, and removes it from their basket.

You can also use the “Watch this Deal” button on upcoming deals to be alerted when they become available.

3. Keep an eye on our deal selections

With a team of Apple-breathing experts browsing through deals and offers every day (literally), you can be sure if there’s a top offer out there. See only the best deals on Macworld right here.