Best early Prime Day October 2022 Apple deals

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is the new Prime Day. For two days spanning October 11-12, you’ll find tons of pre-Black Friday deals, including some great prices on Apple devices. We’ll be tracking deals all sale long, but for now, here are the best prices we could find on the latest Apple gear ahead of the kick-off.
AirPods deals
Amazon U.S.
- AirPods Pro (2nd-generation): $239 ($10 off)
- AirPods Max: $449 ($70 off)
- AirPods 2nd (2nd-generation): $90($39 off)
- AirPods (3rd-generation): $169 ($10 off)
And in the U.K.
- AirPods 3rd generation £159 (£30 off)
- AirPods Pro £189 (£50 off)
- AirPods Max £469 (all colors) (£80 off)
See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale AirPods deals for more Prime Early Access Sale deals.
Apple Watch deals
Amazon U.S.
If it’s the new Apple Watches launched in September you are after, you’ll be disappointed, but we have seen the following discounts on the previous generation.
Amazon U.K.
- Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS, Midnight: £359 (£10 off)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS, green: £379 (£20 off)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, green: £408.82 (£60 off)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, blue: £399 (£100 off)
- Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS, blue: £259 (£10 off)
- Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS + Cellular, starlight: £299 (£20 off)
- Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS + Cellular, blue: £259 (£10 off)
See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Apple Watch deals for more Prime Early Access Sale deals.
iPhone deals
Unfortunately, Amazon U.S. isn’t selling the iPhone 14 yet, but Amazon U.K has it in stock. However, we’re not seeing any discounts yet.
- iPhone 14, 128GB SSD: £849 (full price)
- iPhone 14, 256GB SSD: £959 (full price)
- iPhone 14, 512GB SSD: £1,179 (full price)
Older iPhones
- iPhone 13, 256GB SSD, Pink: £837 (£22 off)
- iPhone 13, 512GB SSD, Red: £1,029 (£50 off)
- iPhone 13 mini, 128GB SSD, Pink: £649 (full price)
- iPhone 13 mini, 256GB SSD, Pink: £729 (£30 off)
- iPhone 13 mini, 512GB SSD, Pink: £804 (£174.75 off)
- iPhone 13 Pro, 128GB SSD, Sierra Blue: £943.99 (£14 off)
- iPhone 13 Pro, 512GB SSD, Gold: £1,097.38 (£151 off)
- iPhone 13 Pro Max, 1TB, Sierra Blue: £1,499 (£50 off)
- iPhone SE, 128GB SSD, Midnight for £469 (£30 off)
- iPhone SE, 256GB SSD, starlight is £569 (£40 off)
- iPhone 12, 64GB SSD, blue: £629 (£20 off)
- iPhone 12, 128GB SSD, blue: £649 (£50 off)
- iPhone 12, 256GB SSD, black: £782 (£27 off)
- iPhone 12 mini, 64GB, black: £459 (£120 off)
- iPhone 12 mini, 128GB, white: £569 (£60 off)
- iPhone 12 mini, 256GB, black: £634 (£95 off)
See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale iPhone deals for more Prime Early Access Sale deals.
iPad deals
Amazon U.S.
- 2022 iPad Air (64GB): $559 ($40 off)
- iPad mini (64GB): $460 ($39 off)
- 10.2-inch iPad (64GB): $299 ($30 off)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB): $829 ($70 off)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $999 ($100 off)
Amazon U.K.
- Standard iPad, 256GB: was £459, get it for: £424.99 (£34 off). With cellular: £543.81 (£35 off).
- iPad mini, 64GB: was £479, get it for: £459 (£20 off). With cellular: £589 (£30 off).
- iPad mini, 256GB: was £619, get it for: £549 (£70 off). With cellular: £685 (£74 off.
- 11-inch iPad Pro, 128GB: was £749, get it for: £699 (£50 off).
- 11-inch iPad Pro, 256GB: was £849, get it for: £825 (£24 off). With cellular: £949 (£50 off).
- 11-inch iPad Pro, 1TB: was £1,399, get it for: £1,340.10 (£58.90 off).
- 11-inch iPad Pro, 2TB: was £1,749, get it for: £1,698.80 (£51 off). With cellular: £1,264.39 (£635 off).
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 256GB: was £1,099, get it for: £1,052 (£47 off). With cellular: £100 off.
See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals for more Prime Day deals.
IDG
MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals
Amazon U.S.
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (256GB): $1,149 ($150 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (8‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU, 512GB): $1,599 ($400 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 1TB): $2,099 ($400 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 512GB): $2,099 ($400 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 1TB): $2,299 ($400 off)
- M2 MacBook Air (8-core GPU, 256GB): $1,099 ($100 off)
- M2 MacBook Air (10-core GPU, 512GB): $1,399 ($100 off)
- M1 MacBook Air, 256GB): $899 ($100 off)
Amazon U.K.
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Silver: £1,225 (£124 off)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Space Grey: £1,225 (£124 off)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Grey: £1,399 (£150 off)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Silver: £1,399 (£150 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (8‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Grey: £1,729 (£170 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (8‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Silver: £1,729 (£170 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Space Grey: £2,129 (£270 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Silver: £2,149 (£250 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Grey: £2,129 (£270 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Silver: £2,155 (£244 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Space Grey: £2,349 (£250 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Silver: £2,349 (£250 off)
- M2 MacBook Air (256GB) in Silver: £1,149 (£100 off).
- M2 MacBook Air (256GB) in Space Grey: £1,149 (£100 off).
- M2 MacBook Air (256GB) in Starlight: £1,149 (£100 off).
- M2 MacBook Air (256GB) in Midnight: £1,149 (£100 off).
- M2 MacBook Air (512GB) in Space Grey: £1,403 (£146 off).
- M2 MacBook Air (512GB) in Starlight: £1,449 (£100 off).
- M2 MacBook Air (512GB) in Silver: £1,453 (£96 off).
- M2 MacBook Air (512GB) in Midnight: £1,453 (£96 off).
- M1 MacBook Air (7‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Space Gray: £919 (£80 off).
See our best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals for more Prime Early Access Sale deals.
iMac and Mac mini deals
Amazon U.S.
- iMac with M1 chip (7‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB: $1250 ($49 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB: $1,459 ($49 off))
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB: was $1,650 ($49 off)
- M1 Mac mini, 512GB: $869 ($30 off)
Amazon U.K.
- iMac with M1 chip (7‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Silver: was £1,249 get it for: £1,127.97 (£121 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Green: was £1,449 get it for: £1,275 (£174 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Green: was £1,449 get it for: £1,287 (£161 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Blue: was £1,449 get it for: £1,299 (£150 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Blue: was £1,649 get it for £1,479 (£170 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Green: was £1,649 get it for £1,579 (£70 off)
- M1 Mac mini, 256GB: was £699, get it for: £622 (£77 off)
- M1 Mac mini, 512GB: was £899, get it for: £812 (£87 off)
See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Mac deals for more Prime Early Access Sale deals
How to qualify for Prime Early Access Sale deals
Many Prime Early Access Sale discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you want to take advantage of the deals, you’ll need to become a Prime member. Membership cost $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. There’s also a 30-day free trial for anyone who doesn’t want to commit. You can cancel any time.
Amazon Prime is a service that began as a way to get unlimited next-day delivery but has since become much more. Subscribers get access to Amazon’s Netflix rival Prime Video, plus plenty of other benefits. You can see all Prime benefits here.
How to get the best Apple deals
Here are some quick tips to grab an Apple bargain during the two-day Prime Early Access Sale sale.
1. Browse Apple’s Amazon storefront.
It’s essentially a catalogue for the full range of Apple products, and when you click through to specific devices, you’ll also see any available discounts.
We’ve listed all available devices below, many of which had good discounts off last Prime Day. We’d recommend bookmarking the product pages you’re most interested in, so you can browse discounts as soon as Prime Day hits.
- iPhone: iPhone 14 range, iPhone 13 range, iPhone 12 range, iPhone SE, and iPhone Accessories
- iPad: iPad Pro, iPad Air, 10.2-inch iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Accessories
- Apple Watch: (Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Series 7, Watch SE (gen 1 & gen 2) and Watch Accessories
- MacBook: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Accessories
- Mac desktops : 24in iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Accessories
- AirPods: AirPods Max, AirPods Pro (gen 1 & gen 2), AirPods (gen 2 & gen 3), and AirPods accessories
- Apple TV: 4K, TV HD, TV Accessories
- Beats headphones: Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Flex, Beats Solo 3 Wireless, and Beats Pill+
Here are the same product pages for UK readers:
2. Be prepared before Prime Early Access Sale
Prime Early Access Sale deals will go quickly, as many offers are available as Deals of the Day, which means stock can be limited or last for only a few hours.
Ensure first off that you’re signed up to Amazon Prime to access the deals on Amazon. You don’t need to be paying for the service; you can be on the free trial.
Also make sure your payment and shipping information is up to date to make sure you can purchase products before they sell out.
If you come across a deal that has sold out, you can usually join the waitlist to be alerted to any stock that becomes available, usually because someone has decided they don’t want to purchase it after all and removes it from their basket.
You can also use the “Watch this Deal” button on upcoming deals to be alerted when they become available.
3. Keep an eye on our deal selections
With a team of Apple-breathing experts browsing through deals and offers every day (literally), you can be sure if there’s a top offer out there. See only the best deals on Macworld right here.