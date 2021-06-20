The next Apple Watch looks great, but $120 off the Series 6 is even greater

We’re just a few months away from the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7 and it’s shaping up to be a monumental release, with a new design, better screen, and even more health and fitness features. But this early Prime Day deal on the Series 6 is the perfect reason not to wait.

Amazon is selling the 40mm Series 6 with GPS in red for $279, knocking $120 off the MSRP and bringing it down to the price of the SE. It’s by far the lowest price we’ve ever seen and likely to be the best deal you’re ever going to find without buying a refurbished model.

If you need a refresher, the Apple Watch Series 6 is Apple’s top-of-the-line wearable, with a blood-oxygen sensor, ECG app, 40mm retina display, and the U1 ultra-wideband chip. It will get watchOS 8 in the fall bringing a new Mindfulness app, Find My functionality, and support for digital keys.

If you want one, we recommend rushing to get this deal quickly as it’s not likely to last very long.