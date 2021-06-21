If you want a pair of AirPods, now’s the time to buy one

We’ve recommended more AirPods deals than we can count over the past couple of years, but none are better than this one. Amazon has discounted the AirPods with Wired Charged case to $100 and the Airpods Pro to $190, both all-time low prices.

These AirPods are the same as the more expensive model except for the case. While wireless charging is nice, however, we don’t think it’s a necessary feature, especially when you’re saving $50 by downgrading. In our review of the model with the wireless case, we called the AirPods “the best true wireless earbuds around” and also said “wireless charging isn’t a big deal” due to slower charging times and the excellent battery life of the AirPods. It’s just as easy to plug in a Lightning cable.

The AirPods Pro are Apple’s top-of-the-line earbuds that normally retail for $249. Amazon has knocked $70 off the price, bringing it down to the usual refurbished price. AirPods Pro have noise-cancellation and a tighter fit than the regular AirPods. In our review, we called them “effortless,” “rock-solid” and “delightful” and highly recommended them.

So if you’ve been wanting a pair of AirPods but didn’t want to spend a ton of money, these are the deals you’ve been waiting for.