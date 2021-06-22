Prime Day last call: These all-time-low M1 Mac deals are in stock but ending soon

We often spotlight deals on M1 Macs, but these Amazon Prime Day deals are even better than usual. We’re already seeing some colors and configurations sell out, so if you want one, we recommend grabbing it quickly. Just note, some prices aren’t reflected until you add them to the card and start the checkout process, as we’ve noted below.

The M1 MacBook, MacBook Air, and Mac mini were Apple’s first Macs with homegrown silicon, and they all perform insanely well. If you have a keyboard, mouse, and monitor, the Mac mini offers the best price-to-performance value, but the MacBook Air at $100 off is a fantastic option as well. And if you like the Touch Bar and need a bit more performance, the 13-inch MacBook Pro at $200 off is a great option as well. Here’s everything that’s on sale:

Mac mini

Mac mini (M1, 256GB): $599 ($100 off with automatic discount at checkout)

Mac mini (M1, 512GB): $780 ($119 off with automatic discount at checkout)

MacBook Air

MacBook Air (M1, 7-core GPU, 256GB): $899 ($100 off with automatic discount at checkout)

MacBook Air (M1, 8-core GPU, 512GB): $1,100 ($149 off with automatic discount at checkout)

MacBook Pro

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 256GB): $1,100 ($199 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 512GB): $1,299 ($200 off with automatic discount at checkout)

Amazon is also offering all-time-low deals on the 24-inch iMac, though since it’s so new, they’re not nearly as impressive. You can save $50 on either the 7-core GPU base model in blue or silver, or knock $50 off the price of the silver 8-core GPU model, which is what we’d recommend buying out of these two options.