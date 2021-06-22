These awesome Apple bundles will maximize your Prime Day savings

Over the past 48 hours, we’ve recommended a lot of Apple products, many of which are at the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. That’s great if you’ve been waiting for a specific high-priced Apple product there’s something specific you’ve wanted, but sorting through the hundreds of products available for sale can be overwhelming.

So instead of giving you another list of things on sale, we’ve put together three bundles of products that work great together and uncovered hundreds of dollars in savings in the process. We’ve got something for everything, whether you’re a Mac, iPhone, or iPad user, and of course, all of the prices here are at or near the lowest we’ve ever seen and you can even mix and match and still put together a killer bundle. So go get saving.

Power Mac bundle

Amazon has some great savings on M1 Macs during Prime Day, but what’s a new Mac without some new great to go with it. This bundle scores you an incredible LG monitor and a whopping 5TB hard drive so you’ll never run out of space.

Total cost: $1,255

Total savings: $305

Mobile gaming bundle

Amazon hasn’t discounted any iPhones during its Prime Day extravaganza, but that doesn’t mean Apple’s handset is completely shut out of the discounts. iPhone lovers have a plethora of cases and accessories to choose from, but we couldn’t pass up these three products for gamers, including a transforming controller and a giant power bank.

Total cost: $352.50

Total savings: $156.50

Ultimate iPad bundle

The iPad is one of Apple’s best it-just-works-out-of-the-box devices, and Prime Day brought big savings across the entire line. We recommend the iPad Air as the best of the bunch, but there are a few things you’re going to need to unlock its full potential, including a dock and an eero Wi-Fi 6 router to get the fastest speeds possible.

Total cost: $670.56

Total savings: $154.39