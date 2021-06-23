Two of the best Prime Day Apple deals are still available

Prime Day had way more Apple deals than we expected and Amazon isn’t letting up now that the two-day shopping extravaganza has ended. Two of our favorite deals are still available at their all-time lows: The M1 MacBook Air for $900 ($99 off) and the iPad Air for $520 ($79 off).

The entry-level MacBook Air is technically Apple’s least-capable M1 Mac, but for $900 it’s still a great bargain. You’re getting an M1 chip with a 7-core GPU (versus 8 cores on most other M1 models) but that won’t matter in most tasks. Otherwise, you’re getting the same feature-set on the 13-inch MacBook Pro: two Thunderbolt ports, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a Magic Keyboard, and a 13.3-inch retina display. In our 4.5-star review, we called it “An absolutely stunning debut for Apple silicon in a Mac.”

Also still on sale is the newest iPad Air for $520. While you’ll need to buy it in green to get this price (rose gold and silver are available for $539), but it’s a very nice color. Aside from the hue, you’re getting a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, USB-C, Touch ID built into the power button, and second-gen Apple Pencil support. This model comes with 64GB of storage, but if you want more, Amazon will knock $100 off the 256GB model, bringing it down to $649.

We don’t know how long these holdover deals will last, so if you’re interested, head over to Amazon and grab one.