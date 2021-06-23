Home / Mac
Deal

Two of the best Prime Day Apple deals are still available

Save up to $100 on a MacBook Air or iPad Air.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
Jason Cross/IDG

Prime Day had way more Apple deals than we expected and Amazon isn’t letting up now that the two-day shopping extravaganza has ended. Two of our favorite deals are still available at their all-time lows: The M1 MacBook Air for $900 ($99 off) and the iPad Air for $520 ($79 off).

The entry-level MacBook Air is technically Apple’s least-capable M1 Mac, but for $900 it’s still a great bargain. You’re getting an M1 chip with a 7-core GPU (versus 8 cores on most other M1 models) but that won’t matter in most tasks. Otherwise, you’re getting the same feature-set on the 13-inch MacBook Pro: two Thunderbolt ports, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a Magic Keyboard, and a 13.3-inch retina display. In our 4.5-star review, we called it “An absolutely stunning debut for Apple silicon in a Mac.”

Also still on sale is the newest iPad Air for $520. While you’ll need to buy it in green to get this price (rose gold and silver are available for $539), but it’s a very nice color. Aside from the hue, you’re getting a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, USB-C, Touch ID built into the power button, and second-gen Apple Pencil support. This model comes with 64GB of storage, but if you want more, Amazon will knock $100 off the 256GB model, bringing it down to $649.

We don’t know how long these holdover deals will last, so if you’re interested, head over to Amazon and grab one.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.