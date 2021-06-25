Spend less for big sound with this all-time-low AirPods Max deal

Whether you’re an Apple Music subscriber craving spatial audio or an iPhone audiophile who wants the best sound out of their Bluetooth headphones, you need the AirPods Max in your life. And today they’ve never been cheaper. Amazon is selling the AirPods Max headphones in green, blue, or space gray for $489, good for $60 off Apple’s MSRP.

We praised the design and sound quality of the Airpods Max when testing them, saying they “look great, feel great, and have excellent controls.” They’ll be a perfect companion to an Apple Music subscription, especially now that spatial audio tracks have arrived. Apple has remixed thousands of songs with Dolby Atmos 3D sound, and the AirPods Max are the absolute best way to enjoy them.

In our review also wrote that the price was a bit too high but “will be worth considering when they’re on sale for $449.” This deal isn’t quite that low, but it’s close.