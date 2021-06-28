The Best Final Cut Pro Alternative

Apple’s Final Cut Pro is among the most popular options when it comes to video editing software. The product was one of the first platforms created for nonlinear video editing at a professional level. If you’re considering using Final Cut Pro for the first time, you will need a geared-up macOS device, $299.99 for the software, and a significant amount of time to dedicate to learning the platform.

What if we told you there is a comparable alternative to Final Cut Pro that is not only less expensive, but offers professional level tools, a rich content library from Shutterstock at no extra cost, and is easier to learn?

Introducing CyberLink’s PowerDirector, the best alternative for Final Cut Pro in the market.

PowerDirector from CyberLink allows you to create professional level effects in no time with intuitive editing tools such as green screen, keyframing and motion tracking capabilities. You can take complete control of your projects with the ability to customize titles, apply different transitions, match colors and design unique shapes or objects with its Shape Designer.

This all-encompassing video editor remains friendly to beginners, proposing different modes to help you get started. Start your first project with the Magic Movie Wizard that automatically edits videos for you. All you have to do is pick the best shots from your clips, select a video style or template, and add music. You can produce the video or make additional edits by viewing the cut in the full timeline mode with a non-linear editing interface.

With support for all the latest video, photo and audio formats, free access to a massive royalty-free stock content library from ShutterStock and a low price of $69.99/year, PowerDirector is an excellent alternative to Final Cut Pro.

Key Features

Multiple editing modes including non-linear editing interface

4K/2K UltraHD, HEVC & VP9 10bit, XAVC-S, Apple ProRes video (10bit 4:2:2), 8bit 4:2:0 AVC/XAVC video and AAC 5.1ch compatibility

Robust editing features including motion tracking, green screen, and key framing

Over 1M royalty-free videos, images, music and sounds effects from Shutterstock

360-degree footage tools

Fast rendering

Support for 100 video tracks

Excellent value for money

Compatible on Mac & PC

Top Video Editing Alternative to Final Cut Pro

Final Cut Pro is still the software of choice among professional editors. You get a flexible interface and various video production capabilities, such as unlimited multi-cam angle and video stabilization tools.

Despite the wide range of benefits Final Cut Pro offers, it is not without its drawbacks. Its complex interface is not always intuitive — even to seasoned users — and some features are only accessible through additional, equally complex software products such as After Effects.

PowerDirector is affordable, and it provides all the video editing features you’ll ever need in a single package.

To start creating high-quality, professional video content, try PowerDirector for free today.