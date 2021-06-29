Apple’s limited-edition International Watch bands are ready for the Olympics

Apple Watch Series 6 Read our review MSRP: From $399 Best Prices Today:

Limited-edition bands for the Apple Watch are nothing new—Apple regularly releases and retires new strap designs. The International Collection Apple just announced is a bit more expansive than most, though. The Sport Loop bands are in the collection are available in 22 different color patterns, representing 22 different countries around the world. Each band features a matching downloadable Stripes watch face that matches the colors of the band.

The bands are available beginning today for $49 in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. The matching Stripes watch face requires at least an Apple Watch Series 4 or SE, and is delivered via an App Clips on the packaging to deliver just the Stripes face that matches your band. These are the 22 countries available:

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

Denmark

France

Germany

Great Britain

Greece

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Russia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

United States

You can also download any of the 22 watch faces from apple.com. Just open apple.com/watch on the iPhone that is synced with your Apple Watch, scroll down to the International Collection, and tap See the countries. You’ll be able to view all of the band/face pairs and can download any of the 22 Stripes face layouts.