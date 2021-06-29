Home / Apple Watch
Deal

Rare sale knocks $70 off the 40mm Apple Watch Nike Series 6

Just in time for your summer workouts—or cookouts.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
Nike Apple Watch Series 6
Apple

You don’t need to be an athlete to appreciate the Apple Watch Nike edition’s style, and today you don’t need to be rich to afford one. B&H Photo is knocking $70 off the price of the 40mm Apple Watch Nike Series 6 with GPS and Cellular, bringing the price down to $429, the lowest we’ve tracked.

The Nike version of the Apple Watch Series 6 has all the same functionality as the standard version—blood-oxygen, heart-rate, and ECG sensors, as well as an always-on display and sleep monitoring, but adds a specialized watch face with custom complications and Nike Run Club app integration. It also has a unique platinum-and-black Nike Sport Band with “compression-molded perforations for breathability.”

So, whether you’re hitting the courts or the beach this summer, the Apple Watch Nike Series 6 will be the perfect companion—especially at this price—so go grab one before the price goes back up.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.