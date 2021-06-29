Rare sale knocks $70 off the 40mm Apple Watch Nike Series 6

You don’t need to be an athlete to appreciate the Apple Watch Nike edition’s style, and today you don’t need to be rich to afford one. B&H Photo is knocking $70 off the price of the 40mm Apple Watch Nike Series 6 with GPS and Cellular, bringing the price down to $429, the lowest we’ve tracked.

The Nike version of the Apple Watch Series 6 has all the same functionality as the standard version—blood-oxygen, heart-rate, and ECG sensors, as well as an always-on display and sleep monitoring, but adds a specialized watch face with custom complications and Nike Run Club app integration. It also has a unique platinum-and-black Nike Sport Band with “compression-molded perforations for breathability.”

So, whether you’re hitting the courts or the beach this summer, the Apple Watch Nike Series 6 will be the perfect companion—especially at this price—so go grab one before the price goes back up.