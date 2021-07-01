Home
News Analysis

Macworld Podcast: What Windows 11 means for the Mac

Macworld Podcast episode 749
By Macworld Staff
Macworld
Windows 11 Widgets
Microsoft

The latest version of Windows is here. What is Microsoft doing with its operating system, and what could it mean for the Mac? We talk about Windows 11 and macOS in this episode of the Macworld Podcast. 

This is episode 749 with Jason CrossRoman Loyola, and Michael Simon

Get info 

To learn more about the issues we talked about on the show, check out the articles below. 

Listen to episode 749

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.