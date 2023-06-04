How to install the watchOS beta

Along with new versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, Apple will also letting developers and public beta testers try out the new watchOS 10 beta on their Apple Watches. Here’s how to get it.

Should you install the watchOS Beta?

Before we begin, a note of caution. One of the biggest problems with running the Watch beta is that an Apple Watch cannot be restored to the previous version of watchOS once the public beta is installed.

Since it’s a beta release software, watchOS 10 will include bugs and issues that could affect performance and battery life. If there are any apps and features that you can’t live without, you might want to hold off on installing—or install it on an older watch.

How to enroll your Apple Watch in the Public Beta

If you want to enroll a Apple Watch in the public beta head over to https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/ with and sign up for the program (or sign in if you’ve already enrolled).

Then tap watchOS and then the Enroll your Apple Watch link.

How to install the Public Beta on an Apple Watch

Just like installing OS updates, you’ll need your Apple Watch on a charger with at least 50 percent charge before you install the beta.

You will need to be running the latest iOS public beta on your iPhone and your Watch needs to be nearby.

Enroll in the public beta program (as above). Download the configuration profile on your iPhone from Apple’s website here. Once downloaded you open Settings on your iPhone. Go to General > Profiles & Device Management on your iPhone and tap Install. Choose your Apple Watch as the installation location. You need to turn on Automatic Updates to ensure that your Apple Watch receives all the Public Beta updates. Following this your Apple Watch should automatically receive the latest watchOS public beta updates. If prompted ender your Apple Watch or iPhone passcode.

How to install the Developer Beta on an Apple Watch

To test the developer version of the watchOS beta you need to be a registered Apple developer, which costs $99 a year. Register and enroll as an Apple developer here.

You can download the Apple Watch developer beta on your iPhone from Apple’s website here.

You will need to enable Developer Mode on your device.