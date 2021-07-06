iPhones come with high-quality, professional-level cameras —allowing you to take impressive videos straight from your phone.

But capturing footage with your camera is only the first step in creating an impressive video you will be excited to share on social media. The next step is to sort through your clips and edit them using a video editor app.

When it comes to finding an affordable, user-friendly video editing app for the iPhone, nothing beats PowerDirector by CyberLink. With over 130 million downloads and a 4.6+ user rating, PowerDirector is the best full-featured video editor and video maker for your iPhone. It allows you to merge videos, apply advanced effects, and drag-and-drop music or photos to your footage. Better yet, the app features dozens of built-in templates, transitions, and titles to enhance your footage in a few easy steps.

Continue reading to learn how you can use the best video editing app for iPhone to your advantage, then download PowerDirector for free today to try its state-of-the-art features on your iPhone.

Why PowerDirector?

The PowerDirector app allows you to achieve high-end results straight from your iPhone. It offers an extensive selection of effects, tools, templates, and transitions that will make your videos stand out without having to spend hours editing. PowerDirector is also one of the most affordable video editing programs available on the Apple App Store today. You can use all of the app’s effects and features for a low monthly fee of $5.99, giving PowerDirector the best value among its competitors.

Unlike other apps that make you pay extra to access stock content, PowerDirector includes for free a library filled with over 1 million premium stock photos, videos, and music tracks from Shutterstock, in addition to an impressive selection of effects, and templates. Having access to royalty-free content in the PowerDirector app makes it easier to add background music to videos without worrying about copyright claims and being forced to remove your videos from social media sites including YouTube.

PowerDirector updates its features and tools frequently to ensure the program will stay at the forefront of editing trends. PowerDirector’s latest features include YouTube intro and outro video templates and new brush transitions to provide a professional look to your videos.

PowerDirector 365 for Mac

PowerDirector 365 is the full-featured desktop version of the mobile app. This is an excellent add-on to the mobile version of PowerDirector if you are looking for more precision, control and the ability to customize additional design elements in your videos. The PiP or particle designer enable you to customize and apply different effects, and the mask designer can combine images from different tracks, allowing you to create out-of-this-world videos that turn your imagination into reality.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking for a simple video merger app to help you combine several videos into a single one, or if you’re searching for a go-to video effects app to produce high-quality Hollywood masterpieces, PowerDirector has you covered. It includes pro-level tools, super-fast processing speeds, and a user-friendly interface that enables quick, on-the-go editing right from your phone.

Try PowerDirector for free today to begin producing top-quality videos on your iPhone.

Key Features:

Picture-in-picture overlays

Green-screen editor

Double-exposure effects

Speed-adjustment effects

Video stabilizer

Video-merger tools

Multi-track timeline interface

Free templates, effects, filters, and sounds

Export options for YouTube and Facebook

