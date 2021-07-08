Macworld Podcast: Our impressions of Safari, FaceTime, and other features of the Apple public betas

In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about the public betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8 and take a look at Safari, FaceTime, and a lot more.

This is episode 750 with Jason Cross, Roman Loyola, and Michael Simon.

Get info

To learn more about the issues we talked about on the show, check out the articles below.

Listen to episode 750

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.