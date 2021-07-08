Home / Software

Macworld Podcast: Our impressions of Safari, FaceTime, and other features of the Apple public betas

Macworld Podcast episode 750
Macworld Podcast
By Roman Loyola, Senior Editor
Apple family of products
Apple

In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about the public betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8 and take a look at Safari, FaceTime, and a lot more.

This is episode 750 with Jason CrossRoman Loyola, and Michael Simon

Listen to episode 750

