The 512GB MacBook Air is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is one of the best values you can get in a laptop at its regular price, but today it’s a downright steal. Amazon is selling the 512GB MacBook Air for $1,100, good for $150 off the MSRP, and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The MacBook Air has the same M1 chip as the 13-inch MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac, so you’re getting tons pf power and performance in a small package. The smallest of Apple’s laptops, it’s got a 13-inch retina display, Magic Keyboard, 512GB hard drive, whisper-quiet fanless operation, and a pair of Thunderbolt ports. Since this is the step-up model, you’re getting the full8-core GPU too, so the only things you’re giving up compared to the $1,499 MacBook Pro is the Touch Bar and a fan.

You’re going to be hard-pressed to find a better value in a laptop for $1,100, so go grab one before the price shoots back up.