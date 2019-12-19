The year in Apple: 2019 in review

2019 is coming to a close, and it was a big year for Apple. We talk about the major events for the company in 2019, and what the future holds. All this and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 680 with Jason Cross , Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Michael Simon.

Listen to episode 680

2019 in review

2019 is coming to a close, so we thought it would be a good time to review the year in Apple. We’ll go through the major product categories, talk about the highlights and lowlights, and then each Macworld staffer will offer a letter grade for that category.

Jason Leif Roman Mike Services B+ B B B+/A- Software C C+ C B- iPhones A B+ A A iPads B- C+ C C Macs D+ D C F Wearables B+ A A A- Other D D D I

