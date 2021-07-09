You could save big on Apple gear this summer with Sales Tax Holidays

One thing shoppers need to always keep in mind when considering a purchase is state sales tax. But in certain states this year, you can get a break from it—tax holidays are happening over the next couple of months, and you can take advantage and save over $100 depending on where you live. Note that the purchases in each state must be for personal or school use only and some local and municipal taxes may still apply.

Apple has a webpage touting the upcoming tax holidays in four states so far. Here are the states, dates, and conditions mention by Apple. To learn more about the conditions for purchases, click on the “Get more details” link, which will take you to the revenue department website for each state.

State Dates Conditions Alabama July 16-18 Total sales price of all exempt items cannot exceed $750. Get more details Missouri August 6-8 Computers and related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less. Software with a sales price of $350. Get more details South Carolina August 6-8 Macs and iPads are eligible but not iPhones; other items must be for school use. Get more details Virginia August 6-8 Phone chargers and batteries priced at $60 or less. Get more details

Apple’s tax holiday webpage features only four states, but according to the Federation of Tax Administrator’s website, three other states have tax holidays coming up that include computers:

State Dates Conditions Florida July 31 -August 9 Up to $1,000 of the sales price of computers and accessories. Get more details New Mexico August 6-8 Computers and tablets with a sales price of $1,000 or less. Related computer hardware is $500. Get more details Tennessee July 30-August 1 Macs and iPads at $1,500 or less. Get more details

Additionally, West Virginia has a tax holiday (July 30-August 2), but it applies only to computers and tablets priced at $500 or less—which includes the entry-level iPad and iPhone SE.