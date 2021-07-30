PowerDirector is now available for Mac with more than 6,000,000 free Shutterstock content assets — all for just $48.99

Among the plethora of video editing software in the market a few stand out from the crowd. Some boast their advanced capabilities while others are geared towards users looking for basic functions. None, however, bridge the gap between professional editing and consumer friendliness quite like PowerDirector 365.

Now Available Exclusively for Mac Users

Previously only available on Windows, PowerDirector just released its award-winning software for Mac users at an exclusive discount of 30% for a limited time.

What makes this video editor unique are the supplementary add-ons it provides to users at no extra charge. The most important among them: the now expanded Shutterstock stock video, image, and music library, which boasts 6,000,000 royalty-free premium assets for all subscription members.

We’re not finished yet. PowerDirector also releases brand new design packs, plug-ins, presets, and templates for all subscribers on a monthly basis to help them produce professional-level videos without spending hours creating content from scratch. All of this is included in the new low subscription price of $48.99 / year (regularly $69.99) for a limited time as a promotional price for the Mac release.

PowerDirector 365 caters to users of all skill levels. Whether you have just started your journey as a video editor or are familiar with editing tools, PowerDirector streamlines your workflows with its user-friendly interface and smart AI tools.

If you are new to video editing, PowerDirector offers auto modes that allow you to instantly create slideshows or your first movie using preset video styles and templates. Then take your videos to another level by adding unique transitions and titles in the full timeline mode.

Want to become a YouTube star? Elevate your video productions with PowerDirector’s creative design packs and plug-ins made exclusively for content creators on YouTube. You can even change your background and add Hollywood-style effects to your videos with the software voted as the #1 green screen app in 2021. Combined with built-in advanced tools like keyframing and blending modes, you have everything you need to bring your imagination to life.

The Ultimate Video Editing Solution

If you are a Mac user who’s looking for a video editing solution, PowerDirector 365 will help you save time and money by consolidating all of your video editing needs into one easy-to-use software application. Say goodbye to the days of searching for stock content, design packs, presets, templates, and plug-ins. PowerDirector gives you access to these for free with new releases monthly. Try PowerDirector 365 today and see why it is the go-to video editor in the market.