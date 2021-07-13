Grab a previous-gen Apple TV 4K for just $120 today

If you want an Apple TV 4K but don’t care about the new Siri Remote, we’ve got a great deal for you today: Amazon’s Woot is selling the previous-gen Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage for $120, good for $60 off the current MSRP and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The old Apple TV 4K is essentially the same as the new one with a few relatively minor upgradesa. Aside from the differences in remotes, the old model sold here has a slower processor (A10X versus A12) and has HDMI 2.0 versus HDMI 2.1 on the new model for 120Hz support (though the feature isn’t active yet). It’s also missing support for high-frame-rate HDR and Thread functionality for smart-home devices.

But honestly, none of those features are truly must-haves and this deal will still get you one of the best streaming boxes for an excellent price. So go grab one before they’re all gone.