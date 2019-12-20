The 10 best Mac games of 2019

This year was one of the best years for gaming in ages–that is, if you weren’t playing on a Mac. Regular releases of Mac games were so scarce this year this past summer we retired our monthly roundup because finding five good new games every month started to feel like looking for an Apple I in a garage sale.

But 2019 looks a lot better when we zoom back and look at it as a whole. For one, we have all the wonderful games in Apple Arcade, but I talk about those games in a separate list. (Don’t worry: The list largely remains the same regardless of whether you’re playing on an iPad or a Mac.) For another, we saw great stuff from MMORPGs, which have always been kinder to Macs than other genres. And last (but certainly not least), we saw some excellent entries from indie studios.