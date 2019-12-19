Macworld's January Digital Magazine: Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro, reviewed

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the January issue

January is (almost) here and we have our review of Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Mac laptop that gets it right. Plus, don’t miss our review of the new AirPods Pro, Apple’s premium wireless earbuds.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: The new MacBook Pro is nice, but it’s missing a few things I still want

• MacUser Reviews: Roxio Toast 18 Pro, NetNewsWire 5

• iOS Central: Everything that’s new with augmented reality in iOS 13, how to use your iPad as a second display

• iOS Central Reviews: PhotoSync 4, 4XCamera Maker

• Working Mac: We have reviews of BBEdit 13, Mullvad VPN, and Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac 2020

• Playlist: Is the writing on the wall for the Apple TV?

• Mac 911: How to save your data before deleting an Apple ID, restore items for an external drive that’s backed up using Time Machine, and much more

